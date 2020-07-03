Update: Missing teen located safe and well

Tibor Csaszar has been missing since Monday.

Update July 4: Fifteen-year-old Tibor Csaszar has been located safe and well.

An Garda Síochána has thanked the public for their assistance.

Gardaí seek assistance tracing whereabouts of missing teen

Gardaí are seeking assistance in locating 15-year-old Tibor Csaszar.

Tibor was last seen in the Kilcurry area of Dundalk on Monday, June 29.

He is described as being 5'10", of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with any information on Tibor's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.