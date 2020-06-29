Fianna Fáil's Mark Daly elected as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad

The Kerryman succeeds his constituency neighbour Denis O'Donovan in the chair of the upper house, having won an internal vote of senators in the party. He beat Mr O'Donovan and Diarmuid Wilson.
Fianna Fáil's Mark Daly elected as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad
Mark Daly received 46 of the 60 votes.
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 17:15 PM
Paul Hosford

Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

The Kerryman succeeds his constituency neighbour Denis O'Donovan in the chair of the upper house, having won an internal vote of senators in the party. He beat Mr O'Donovan and Diarmuid Wilson.

Under the coalition agreement, Senator Regina Doherty, nominated by Taoiseach Michéal Martin on Saturday, will lead the Seanad, with Fianna Fáil taking the €114,000 a year chair.

Mr Daly beat the only other candidate, Sinn Féin's Níall Ó Donaighaille to the chair, having received 46 of the 60 votes.

Mr Daly lost his position as Fianna Fáil's deputy leader in the Seanad two years ago after taking part in an unauthorised election launch for a candidate in Northern Ireland.

Mr Daly said that he was honoured to take the chair, beginning with a tribute to both frontline workers and the outgoing government.

"I want to pay tribute to the former government, to all the ministers and even my mother praised Leo Varadkar and I tell you one thing that's high praise indeed.

"We all bear a huge responsibility being in Seanad Eireann and representing the people of Ireland.

"And that awesome responsibility is part of the idea of opening up the Senate to new ideas, new possibilities new opportunities."

Mr Daly said that the Seanad "stood on the shoulders of giants".

Former Mayo TD Lisa Chambers was also appointed the Fianna Fáil leader in the Seanad.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Spring weather May 29th 2020 170 new daily coronavirus infections possible in Ireland within weeks
seanadplace: northern irelandplace: irelandperson: mark dalyperson: kerrymanperson: denis o'donovanperson: o'donovanperson: diarmuid wilsonperson: senatorperson: regina dohertyperson: taoiseach michéal martinperson: dalyperson: níall ó donaighailleperson: leo varadkarperson: tdperson: lisa chambersorganisation: fianna fáilorganisation: cathaoirleachorganisation: seanadorganisation: sinn féinorganisation: seanad éireannorganisation: senate

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices