New cabinet to meet for the first time today

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon in their new roles.
New cabinet to meet for the first time today
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 08:29 AM
Digital Desk staff
Newly elected Cabinet of the 33rd Dáil
Newly elected Cabinet of the 33rd Dáil

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon in their new roles.

After a new government was appointed

Read More:

While the state of the economy and the cost of the wage supports will be discussed.

The new Seanad will also meet for the first time this afternoon.

    The new Cabinet in full:
  • Micheál Martin, Taoiseach
  • Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs
  • Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance
  • Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure
  • Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs
  • Éamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Communication Networks and Climate Change
  • Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice
  • Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport
  • Barry Cowen, Minister for Agriculture
  • Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs
  • Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability
  • Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Housing
  • Simon Harris, Higher Education, Innovation and Science
  • Stephen Donnelly, Minister For Health
  • Norma Foley, Minister for Education
  • Super Junior Minister: Dara Calleary, Chief Whip
  • Super Junior Minister: Senator Pippa Hackett, Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity

More in this section

LonelyLittleGirl_pano.jpg Child admissions to psychiatric units up by a quarter
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 03, 2020 Pubs in Northern Ireland will be able to sell alcohol until 2am under Stormont proposals
Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
government formationperson: micheál martinperson: varadkarperson: ministerperson: donohoeperson: minister for financemichael mcgrathperson: minister for publicperson: coveneyperson: minister for foreign affairséamon ryanperson: minister for transport, communication networks and climateperson: mcenteeperson: martinperson: minister for social protection andperson: o'gormanperson: minister for equality, children, integration and disabilitydarragh o'brienperson: minister for housingsimon harrisperson: donnellyperson: foleyperson: dara callearyperson: chief whipperson: senator pippa hackett

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices