Gardaí seize €52,000 of counterfeit goods in Dublin

€52,000 worth of black market goods have been seized in Dublin.

The discovery was made after searches in the Cabineteely and Clondalkin areas yesterday.

Suspected counterfeit footwear, clothes, jewellery and handbags were seized.

pic.twitter.com/VlZzTzeOAM — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 27, 2020

The items were labelled as Canada Goose, Hugo Boss, Chanel and The North Face, among others.

Investigations are ongoing.