Gardaí seize €52,000 of counterfeit goods in Dublin

Suspected counterfeit footwear, clothes, jewellery and handbags were seized.
A number of items were uncovered in an operation today in Dublin.
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 23:35 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

€52,000 worth of black market goods have been seized in Dublin.

The discovery was made after searches in the Cabineteely and Clondalkin areas yesterday.

Suspected counterfeit footwear, clothes, jewellery and handbags were seized.

The items were labelled as Canada Goose, Hugo Boss, Chanel and The North Face, among others.

Investigations are ongoing.

crimeplace: dublinplace: cabineteelyplace: clondalkinorganisation: gardaíorganisation: canada gooseorganisation: hugo bossorganisation: chanelorganisation: the north face

