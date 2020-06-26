Dublin music college unveils new Spotify scholarship

BIMM Dublin alumni Fontaines DC.

The British and Irish Modern Music (BIMM) Institute Dublin has announced a new music scholarship worth €13,200 with Spotify.

The Swedish music streaming service will provide three years tuition for one student on the Irish music college’s newest course, the BA Music Business undergraduate degree.

BIMM recently launched the new music business course for the academic year..

The new scholarship from Spotify was welcomed by the college’s head of career’s Anne Marie Shields who described the new partnership as a “fantastic opportunity.” Ms Shields said the scholarship holder “will become immersed in our creative community, honing their knowledge and music business network.” The music college said in a statement that the educational institute would be open in September and that BIMM Institute Dublin would adhere to government and health authority regulations.

BIMM Institute Dublin also said on its website that the college was preparing to provide some instruction remotely in its first term.

The BA Music Business undergraduate degree course emphasises entrepreneurship and the flexibility needed for the modern music industry.

Subjects studied include music technology, digital marketing and record label management.

Speaking about the announcement, the course director of the new BA, Aaron Casey, said the scholarship was a result of Spotify’s continued commitment to Irish music.

“The recipient of this scholarship will have their tuition for our new BA (Hons) in Music Business covered over the course of their three years of study.

“This will allow them [scholarship recipient] the time to focus on becoming a supportive and ethical operator within BIMM Dublin's creative community before becoming part of the global music industry," Mr Casey said.

Sulinna Ong, Head of Music at Spotify UK and Ireland said she hoped the scholarship would inspire new talent while supporting new artists.

Ms Ong said: “Supporting the next generation of talent is integral to our values at Spotify, and we want to ensure that deserving new artists are given the opportunity to explore and elevate their abilities in a dedicated learning environment.” BIMM is one of the largest providers of music education in Europe with campuses across Britain and Germany.

The Murder Capital on stage. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Spotify provided financial support to the Irish music scene during the outbreak of Covid-19.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA) and the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) started the Irish Music Industry Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support Irish musicians.

As well as making its own contribution Spotify said it would match funds raised by the organisations.