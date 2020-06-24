Dublin City Libraries to open six branches to the public

From Monday, book lovers in the capital will be able to return to libraries.
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 17:00 PM
Steve Neville
File image
File image

Dublin City Libraries are to open six branches to the public from June 29.

The six libraries opening for browsing and borrowing are: Cabra, Coolock, Raheny, Pearse Street, Pembroke (Ballsbridge), and Rathmines.

There will be no seating for eating or studying in the libraries.

The six will be open from 10am to 4pm for users to browse and borrow books and DVDs. Users are being encouraged to keep their visit as short as possible and to use the self-service kiosks.

“We’re really pleased to be opening these six libraries for users to browse and borrow and we, of course, will be following the HSE’s advice about social distancing, hygiene, and limiting numbers,” said Mairead Owen, City Librarian.

“We look forward to welcoming our members back in person over the coming weeks at their local libraries.”

A statement said that the libraries’ 'call-and-collect' service “will operate in the remaining branches, while the popular home delivery service to cocooners will also continue.”

Dublin City Libraries have continued to provide reading materials to all its members throughout the period of restrictions, the statement added.

“eBook lending through Borrowbox has increased by 244% on same period as last year and many availed of eNewspapers and eMagazines also.”

