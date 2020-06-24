One further Covid-19 death in the North

A notice on a walkway asking people to stay safe in relation to social distancing. Picture Denis Minihane.

One more person has died as a result of Covid-19 in the North.

Meanwhile, two new cases were confirmed through tests conducted in health trust labs in the region, bringing the total recorded by the labs since the outbreak began to 4,873.

Last night, three further deaths were confirmed in the Republic. It brings the death toll here to 1,720.

Meanwhile, it was announced today that the British Government “will be setting out more detailed plans for extensive HMRC support for NI businesses” in the summer.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced the news as he faced cross-party calls for clarity over Brexit trade arrangements.

Tory chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee Simon Hoare said that businesses “don’t quite know what they are preparing for” in the run-up to the end of the transition period.

Speaking during Commons NI questions, Mr Hoare said: “(He) knows that NI business wants to prepare to make Brexit a success, the problem is that they don’t quite know what they are preparing for …

“Is he persuaded of the merits of providing stepping stones between now and December 31 so that business knows what to prepare for and in what time frame?”

Mr Lewis said: “We will set out further details to help businesses prepare for the end of the transition period at the earliest appropriate moment … further guidance will be published this summer to make sure that people and businesses know what they need to do to prepare for the end of the transition period which will be at the end of December this year.”