Mary Lou McDonald open to forming 'new and transformative' left Govt if current talks fail

Mary Lou McDonald. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said if the programme for government discussions between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are sundered this weekend then there will have to be talks on all sides and that her party would play a lead role in trying to form “a truly new and transformative government for change.”

It was incumbent on every party to talk to each other on the best basis to form a government, she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show.

Ms McDonald said she would talk to the Social Democrats, the Green Party, People Before Profit and various independent formations to establish if they could form “the spine of a government”, she would then talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

When asked if she would be Taoiseach in such a formation, she said yes, she would, but that it wasn't about her being Taoiseach or about a job for her, it was much more critical - it was about being true to the mandate given to them by the public.

Being Taoiseach was not a core issue, the type of government was more important, she said.

While Sinn Féin disagreed with the Green Party on carbon taxes especially for people on low incomes, both parties agreed that there could not be climate justice without social justice.

Ms McDonald refused to identify the portfolio of Minister of Children as a red line, she said was concerned about any proposal to do away with the portfolio, under a Sinn Féin government there would be a Minister of Children.