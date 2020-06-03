Attempted murder charge for man accused of knife attack on garda

A garda was slashed and suffered injuries “from his hairline back to the crown of his head”, a court heard.
It was alleged Mr Quinn approached the garda from behind and attempted to strike him on the side of his abdomen and his head. File image
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 16:52 PM
Tom Tuite

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder over a knife attack on a garda who sustained head injuries after he came to the aid of a wounded man in Dublin.

Gardaí in Kilmainham were called to the incident on St. Vincent's Street West, Inchicore at around 2.30am on March 30 last.

Lee Quinn from Keeper Road in Drimnagh, Dublin was refused bail a day later after he appeared in court charged with knife possession, assaulting the garda and obstruction in connection with the incident.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today.

A further charge for attempted murder of Garda Alan Murphy who was injured in the incident has been brought. The district court cannot consider bail on the new charge.

Lee Quinn was remanded in continuing custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence. He will appear again on July 1 next.

At his first hearing, on March 31, Detective Sergeant Brian Hoey said the garda was slashed and suffered injuries which “went from his hairline back to the crown of his head”.

'Large laceration'

Gardaí had responded to a report of a stabbing at Tyrone Place in Inchicore and on arrival found a man with stab wounds to the left side of his torso.

The garda tried to engage with him but the wounded man walked away as he became aggressive and threatening, Detective Sergeant Hoey had said.

It was alleged Mr Quinn then arrived and was carrying a large kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade.

The court heard it was alleged Mr Quinn approached the garda from behind and attempted to strike him on the side of his abdomen and his head.

The officer sustained a large laceration which started to bleed while he attempted to restrain the accused. The court heard he was allegedly attacked by both Mr Quinn and the other wounded man.

All three fell to the ground and it was alleged the accused swung the knife in a downward motion but the garda prevented him by holding his arm.

A Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance crew arrived and intervened, Detective Sergeant Hoey had said.

The injured garda had a laceration to his head and a grazed hand.

Detective Sergeant Hoey said the officer was “extremely lucky to get away with the injuries he did get away with”. He said the injuries “went from his hairline back to the crown of his head”.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

