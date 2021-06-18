Wheels & Deals: Opel reveals new Grandland with 'bold' design and digital cockpit

OPEL GRANDLAND

Opel has revealed the new Grandland.

Elegantly sporty and proudly displaying the new signature Opel Vizor brand face, it boasts class-leading technology and a fully digital Pure Panel with intuitive controls.

The Opel SUV flagship features assistance systems that, until now, customers would only find in higher-class vehicles, systems including adaptive IntelliLux LED pixel lights, night vision, and semi-adaptive highway integration assist.

Designed and produced in Germany, and available in petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid, four-wheel drive variants, the new Grandland will arrive in Ireland at the end of the year.

“The Grandland will excite new customers with its benchmark technologies and high-tech interior,” says Opel CEO, Michael Lohscheller, “and, of course, it is also available with powerful hybrid drive.

"With the new Grandland, we maintain our course: Clear and bold in design, highly efficient, and, of course, electric. The new Grandland matches our flagship Insignia for technology.”

The 10-inch central touchscreen faces the driver, who can concentrate on driving without needing to take his or her eyes off the road.

On-board, two wide screens, in a single unit, form the Opel Pure Panel. This digital, driver-oriented cockpit is intuitive to operate.

It is comprised of the latest digital technologies and delivers the most important information.

The 10-inch central touchscreen faces the driver, who can concentrate on driving without needing to take his or her eyes off the road.

The new Opel Grandland meets the highest standards of comfort.

The ergonomic active seats for drivers and front passengers, certified by the Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (campaign for healthy backs), support good posture behind the steering wheel.

The award-winning seats are unique in the Grandland’s class and offer a wide range of adjustments, from electric-seat tilt to electro-pneumatic lumbar support. In the leather trim, they offer heating and even ventilation.

Continuing Opel’s electrification strategy, the plug-in hybrid versions deliver not only sports car-like acceleration, but also emissions-free driving, thanks to their electric motors or motor and regenerative braking.

Deliveries of the new Grandland, which is “made in Germany” at the Eisenach plant, will begin in the autumn.

Thanks to the flexibility of the multi-energy platform, Grandland customers can choose their preferred propulsion system — from efficient diesel and petrol engines to electrified plug-in hybrids.

Opel will open the order books for the newly developed SUV flagship in a few weeks’ time. Deliveries of the new Grandland, which is “made in Germany” at the Eisenach plant, will begin in the autumn.

NEW LAND CRUISER

The Toyota Land Cruiser is an automotive legend, its heritage spanning 70 years and more than 10m sales across 170 countries and regions.

And this week, Toyota has revealed an all-new Land Cruiser, in an online world premiere hosted in Dubai. The Land Cruiser (300 Series) is the first new Land Cruiser SW (station wagon) since the LC 200 in 2007 and takes its place as the new flagship of the SUV range. The changes are unprecedented.

With the new Land Cruiser 300, Toyota is reinforcing its credentials for quality, durability, and reliability (QDR), together with improved off-road performance and on-road capability, to ensure drivers are at ease with any route.

The Land Cruiser (300 Series) is the first new Land Cruiser SW (station wagon) since the LC 200 in 2007 and takes its place as the new flagship of the SUV range.

The engines, transmission, and platform are all new and engineered to deliver a leap forward in performance, both on-road and in the toughest off-road environments.

Innovations and improvements — including world-first technologies — have been delivered without compromising any aspect of the Land Cruiser’s ability, targeting performance that people can trust to carry them safely and securely, on- and off-road.

With this objective in mind, Toyota have made first use of a new TNGA (Toyota new global architecture) platform, the first to be designed for a body-on-frame vehicle.

The GA-F platform preserves exceptional off-road capability, while bringing new benefits in terms of body rigidity, strength, and dynamic balance and improved on-road performance.

It is the basis for introducing new technologies, reducing weight, lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity, improving safety, and enabling new designs for the exterior and interior.

The frame was redesigned to save weight and improve its rigidity; overall, the new Land Cruiser is 200kg lighter than its predecessor. New suspension systems have also been introduced, while performance was tested to the limit by master drivers and by drivers with experience of the gruelling Dakar Rally.

The aim was to create an SUV that is not just highly capable, but is also easy for the driver to control, on- and off-road.

The advances in driving dynamics and handling are supported by new V6 twin-turbo engines — 3.5-litre petrol and 3.3-litre diesel — engineered for class-leading performance and driveability superior to a conventional V8.

Both are available with a new, 10-speed automatic transmission, a unit that reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by around 10% more compared to the current generation model.

The advances in engineering are matched by a new design that is faithful to the model’s heritage and status, while expressing a new concept of functional beauty. Toyota will launch the new Land Cruiser from summer 2021.