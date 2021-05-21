Wheels & Deals: The Opel Manta returns as an EV with a manual gearbox

Those of us of a certain age might feel a twinge of excitement at the mention of the name Opel Manta.

The legendary Manta was launched over 50 years ago with a four-cylinder petrol engine, but today it is all change.

The famous Manta has been reborn and electrified and Opel has just unveiled full details of the new Manta GSe ElektroMOD, the first electric modified car in the history of the German brand.

Future-proof, emissions-free and full of emotion, it is said to combine the best of both worlds: the classic appearance of a style icon, together with state-of-the-art technology to deliver sustainable motoring.

“The Manta GSe impressively demonstrates the enthusiasm with which we build cars at Opel. It combines our great Opel tradition with today’s commitment to emissions-free mobility for a desirable, sustainable future. Opel is already electric with many models — and now the legendary Manta is too,” says Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD reflects the fascination of a growing fan community that transforms classic cars like the Manta into so-called RestoMods, brimming with modern technologies and new design. The purely battery-electric Manta is as sporty as a genuine Opel GSe and proudly displays its ambitions in its name; ElektroMOD.

The four-cylinder engine under the Opel-iconic black bonnet has made way for an electric motor with 108 kW/147hp. This makes the new GSe the most powerful Manta A ever built by Opel ex-works. In 1974 and 1975, the Manta GT/E was the first generation’s powerhouse model with 77 kW/105 hp.

The 2021 electric Manta delivers maximum torque of 255 Nm from a standstill. Now the driver has the choice of manually shifting the original four-speed gearbox or simply engaging fourth gear and then driving automatically; power is always transmitted to the rear wheels. The Manta remains a classic sports car, with an innovative drivetrain.

No doubt we will have more in due course.

EV6 line-up

Kia Ireland says it will initially offer two trim levels EV6 and EV6 GT Line both of which will be rear-wheel drive.

All EV6 buyers will receive a free 12-month Kia Power Package subscription that offers this Ionity fast charging service at just €0.29 (normally €0.79) per kW/h.

Capable of over 510 kms on a full charge, the EV6 is equipped with a long-range (77.4 kW/h) battery pack paired with a 168 kW (229 bhp) electric motor.

The EV6 (€50,000 including SEAI Grant ) comes with a host of comfort, convenience and safety features as standard including 19” alloys, dual 12.3” curved driver display Screens, UVO Connect, charcoal grey vegan leather upholstery with premium relaxation seats, LED headlamps and smart power tailgate.

Key additions to the EV6 GT Line (€54,345 Inc. SEAI Grant ) include GT Line styling, 20” alloys, suede/vegan leather seats (front ventilated), blind-spot view monitors, AR head-up display and a panoramic sunroof.

Also, Kia’s partnership with part-owned Ionity will give EV6 customers access to over 400 high power charging stations across 24 European countries including 6 in Ireland. At Ionity charge points it takes just 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80% and less than 4.5 minutes for 100km.

