Wheels & Deals: Opel gives first glimpse of future Astra

Opel has released the first teaser images of its all-new Astra, which just has to be a big success for the company and build on the recent successes of such as the Corsa and the Mokka.

First glimpses of the eagerly awaited model demonstrate precision engineering and high attention to detail, promising a new generation of Opel’s design philosophy. Pure, bold and electrified, the new Astra paves the way forward for the German brand’s future passenger cars.

“The future Astra will open another exciting new chapter in the 30-year history of our compact class model,” says Opel CEO, Michael Lohscheller.

“We are confident that the next generation Opel Astra will make a powerful impression and attract many new customers to the brand.”

2021 Opel Astra: Opel Gives First Glimpse of Future Astra

The central exterior design element is a further development of the Opel Vizor, first seen on the new Mokka.

The same German precision applies throughout the interior: The next generation Pure Panel digital cockpit, with fully glazed surfaces, echoes the seamless integration of the Opel Vizor with two widescreen displays delivering detoxed information in a horizontal driver-oriented format. Physical controls are reduced to the minimum in the form of finely crafted keys.

2021 Opel Astra: Opel Gives First Glimpse of Future Astra

The high quality of the interior customer experience is further emphasised by the shape, textures and materials used in the newly designed steering wheel and the exceptionally ergonomic front seats, a typical strength of the Opel brand.

Designed and engineered in Rüsselsheim, Germany, the next generation Astra will be available as a dynamic five-door hatchback and versatile Sports Tourer estate.

Production will begin this year at the plant in Rüsselsheim.

VOLVO XC60 UPGRADES

Volvo has strengthened the appeal of its XC60 with a range of upgrades designed to make the mid-size SUV even smarter.

A past winner of the World Car of the Year title, and Volvo’s global bestseller, the XC60 benefits from an updated appearance and the introduction of ground-breaking connectivity, safety, and driver-assistance technologies.

The model’s eye-catching Scandinavian design has been refined with some subtle refinements to the exterior design, including a new grille, new front bumpers, and new alloy wheel designs and new paint colours.

A past winner of the World Car of the Year title, and Volvo’s global bestseller, the XC60 benefits from an updated appearance and the introduction of ground-breaking connectivity, safety, and driver-assistance technologies.

Connectivity is key for today’s customers and Volvo say it is taking on-board technology to a new level with the introduction of its industry-first Android-powered infotainment system to the XC60.

Designed to seamlessly blend into people’s digital lifestyle, the new system gives quick and easy access to Google services and apps, including Google Maps for navigation, Google Assistant for voice recognition and the Google Play Store for installing a wide range of apps for in-car use.

Wireless smartphone charging is a standard feature, together with four USB ports so multiple devices can be connected at once.

In addition, the XC60 gains an upgraded 12.3in driver information display with improved graphics to present key performance and car status information.

The powertrain choices include the B4 mild hybrid diesel (available in AWD or FWD) and T6 and T8 Recharge Plug-in Hybrids (AWD); with power outputs from 197 bhp to 405 bhp.

The upgraded XC60 is starting at €55,950.

SKODA’S ELECTRIC SUV

The Škoda Enyaq iV has arrived in Irish showrooms.

Priced from €37,465 inclusive of grants and rebates, the entry Enyaq 60 has a WLTP range of up to 412km. The Enyaq 80 has enhanced equipment levels with a WLTP range of up to 535km and is priced from €44,712.

The Enyaq iV is offered exclusively with a service and maintenance package including replacement tyres.

Škoda says it has placed particular focus on the charging experience — 80% of charging is expected to occur at home.

The Enyaq iV is offered exclusively with a service and maintenance package including replacement tyres.

Customers can complement their Enyaq iV with a Škoda iV Charger wall box unit installed by the company’s registered electrical contractors.

The Škoda iV Charger can charge an Enyaq 60 from 0% to 100% in just six hours and 15 minutes (eight times faster than a regular plug socket).

Inevitably the car will need to be charged when away from home. For this Škoda has launched PowerPass. PowerPass is a clever solution for accessing the public charging network. A mobile app and card enables customers to locate and access more than 1,667 charging points across Ireland, including the ESB network.

It also provides some of the most competitive rates for IONITY DC fast charging. PowerPass knows if charge points are available or occupied and provides access to charging points in Northern Ireland, GB, and the EU.

Škoda has also indicated that a SportLine version and an all-wheel drive 80x version, will be launched in 2022 with prices and specifications to be confirmed at a later date.