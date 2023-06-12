Morning Briefing: Top stories on irishexaminer.com on Monday, June 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Children at Risk Ireland appeals for €85k to keep helpline open:Child sex abuse is not a historic scandal but an “ongoing crisis” in Irish society, the country’s specialist charity treating abused children has said.>>READ MORE.

1,400 homeless international protection applicants included four children who had to sleep rough: Almost 1,400 international protection applicants have been forced into homelessness this year due to a lack of State accommodation. >>READ MORE.

Maurice Brosnan: A butterfly flaps his wings, a million mad things and then Limerick win: Fans flood the field and with a principal’s powerful stride, John Kiely marches down the sideline and beckons them off. This game is a pressure cooker. This game couldn’t be closer. This game isn’t over. >>READ MORE.

SPIN AND REPEAT: Limerick scoresmith Aaron Gillane rounds Cian Nolan at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Banner anxiety spreads. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Groups call for 'decisive action to tackle energy poverty': All core social welfare payments should be increased by at least €25 and new measures introduced to bring down energy bills before winter, a range of environmental and charitable organisations have said.>>READ MORE.

Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell: Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell. >>READ MORE.

Cork's best private gardens just might be at Poulnacurra House: Early 1700s Glanmire period home on site of old castle on five acres has been nurtured for the last half century by green-fingered owners. >>READ MORE.

'Plenty of hurling in Leinster' as Kilkenny snatch cup at the death: With a sensational closing act, Leinster wrestled back the narrative.>>READ MORE.

Sex File: My husband wants me to initiate sex more but I'm too scared he'll say no: Is it possible to hear 'not tonight' without feeling hurt?>>READ MORE.

11th June 2023 George Ezra in concert at Musgrave park , Cork last night. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

George Ezra brings blue, blue skies to Musgrave Park in Cork: Fans pack on to the green, green grass of the rugby stadium to enjoy the first of this summer's Musgrave Park gigs.>>READ MORE.

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ROUND-UP

A man sunbath during the good weather over the weekend. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The entire island is set for another warm week, with the warmest temperatures of the year set to be recorded over the next few days. Monday will see highs of 25C in parts, though there are thunderstorms possible, with heavy and thundery falls are likely in some parts with potential for spot flooding.

There are slight delays approaching the Jack Lynch Tunnel from the N40 in Cork, while work continues near Little Island and the Dunkettle Interchange.

