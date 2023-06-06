Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, June 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Rapid-build houses in Cork 'on track' despite no construction 10 months after approval: Cork City Council has insisted that one of its first modular rapid-build social housing schemes “is on track” despite no sign of construction on the site 10 months after planning was approved. >>READ MORE.

'I'm as motivated as I've ever been': Simon Coveney firmly focused on next general election: Simon Coveney has spent exactly half of his 50 years in politics, and he is not going anywhere. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Population growth shows many wish to be part of our ‘little’ country: While there has been discussion around the ageing population of our country, there are positives that can be taken from Census 2022 data. >>READ MORE.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up dam: Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a dam in the south of the country, alerting people living along the Dnipro river to evacuate. >>READ MORE.

Man who streamed Michaela McAreavey video loses unfair dismissal tribunal: A man who streamed a video of an offensive song about murdered Co Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey has lost his case at an employment tribunal that he had been unfairly dismissed from his job. >>READ MORE.

US government set for court challenge over Prince Harry's drug use: The US government is set to be challenged in court over its decision not to disclose the reasoning behind admitting Britain's Prince Harry into the country, despite his admissions of illegal drug use. >>READ MORE.

FAI to unveil €863m wish-list to transform football infrastructure: The FAI’s ambitious €863m wish-list to modernise facilities and construct a national football centre has been completed – with 80% of the war chest sought through state channels. >>READ MORE.

Pete the Vet: What to do if your dog gets heatstroke: This condition is so easily prevented, yet many people still don’t understand the level of risk that can be involved in some normal activities in warm weather. >>READ MORE.

Gina Moxley: Putting my play on at the Crawford has stirred old memories: Moxley studied art at the Emmet Place building when it was still a college, and is delighted to return there to create a lighthearted play for Cork Midsummer Festival. >>READ MORE.

Any mist patches will burn away this morning and it will be another largely dry and sunny day. Cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and evening and there is a slight chance of isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 19C to 25C generally but a light to moderate easterly breeze means highest temperatures near the east coast will be 16C to 19C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

