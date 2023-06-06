Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, June 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Any mist patches will burn away this morning and it will be another largely dry and sunny day. Cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and evening and there is a slight chance of isolated showers.
Highest temperatures of 19C to 25C generally but a light to moderate easterly breeze means highest temperatures near the east coast will be 16C to 19C.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.