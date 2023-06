Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Cork woman Una Butler with her daughter Ella on October 7 2010. Ms Butler, who contributed to the familicide review, was bitterly disappointed that it did not contain mention of including the family in the care of mentally ill loved ones. File Picture

'My children would be alive if campaigners were listened to': Dismay over familicide report: Parents of children who were killed by the parent's spouse say “failures” of a landmark report on familicide to adequately address mental ill-health leave families vulnerable to future tragedies. >>READ MORE.

'Dark shadow over community' after man dies following jet ski incident at Lough Derg: Three people travelling on a jet ski got into difficulty on the water on Lough Derg. Two people were able to make their way to shore but a man was lost in the water. >>READ MORE.

Housing Department chief to explain how it left €246m unspent amid housing crisis: The head of the Department of Housing believes that a €246m underspend on housing delivery has occurred despite all actions to increase supply having been “exhausted”. >>READ MORE.

Waterfront Cuskinny Estate could be one of Munster coastline's great escapes, for hospitality or private retreat: The 142-acre Great Island estate, with 800m of frontage to Cork harbour and exceptional woodland and exotic gardens, has been in the same hands since 1805. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: If you want a commute filled with danger and pinch points, try mine in Cork: "In a lot of places in Cork there are traffic measures in place. They just aren’t observed. Or enforced," writes Michael Moynihan. >>READ MORE.

Housing Department chief to explain how it left €246m unspent amid housing crisis: The head of the Department of Housing believes that a €246m underspend on housing delivery has occurred despite all actions to increase supply having been “exhausted”. >>READ MORE.

Coalition warned not to use 'excess' revenues for tax cuts:The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) is urging the Government not to fund permanent tax cuts or spending from “excess” corporate tax receipts, and instead put the billions of euro into the proposed reserve fund. >>READ MORE.

Brian Hurley in action for Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn. File Pcture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Brian Hurley: We've wanted Kerry all year. We can make up for Munster failings now: Hurley heads into the Kerry fixture with a first full 70 minutes banked since the narrow league loss to Dublin way back on February 18. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: The dangers of cannabis edibles - and dealing with the risks: The HSE has warned that synthetic cannabinoids in cannabis jellies have caused over a dozen people to be hospitalised in the past several months. >>READ MORE.

Art of Darkness: John Robb on Siouxsie, Bauhaus and the history of Goth: Robb was on hand to witness the evolution of the music subculture that he's documented in his new book, The Art of Darkness: A History of Goth. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

The sun setting over Rosscarbery along the Warren beach in West Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Today looks set to be a mostly sunny with any mist clearing by mid-morning. Top temperatures today will range from 19C to 25C, though light to moderate easterly winds will keep it a little cooler in eastern coastal areas.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.