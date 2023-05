Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk:

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

According to AIB, the matter was discovered by the bank, which then notified the office of the Data Protection Commissioner. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

AIB confirms property deeds of 30 customers destroyed at Cork City branch: The Data Protection Commissioner has been informed of the incident at the South Mall branch. >>READ MORE.

Key staff at Cork University Hospital told not to cooperate with PWC consultants: Key staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have been told by their union not to cooperate with or even attend meetings with PWC consultants, hired to implement a "transformation and improvement" programme at the hospital. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: We must not allow empathy to be replaced by fear and intolerance: "In some cases the fear appears to be spontaneous, in too many others it is being stoked and fomented in the name of some perverted nationalism," writes Fergus Finlay. >>READ MORE.

Cork man, 60, charged with the distribution of child sex abuse images: A 60-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged with the distribution of child sex abuse images. >>READ MORE.

Fresh searches for Madeleine McCann expected to begin in Portugal: Searches are expected to begin on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, police in Portugal have confirmed. >>READ MORE.

City to Country: Heated pool in Tramore or spacious €585k home on outskirts of Limerick city: Buyers can choose from four sizeable detached homes across Limerick, Waterford, Cork and Kerry, writes Trish Dromey. >>READ MORE.

Cork manager John Cleary. FIle Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork and Kerry to meet at Páirc in front of GAAGO cameras: Cork and Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC Group 1, Round 2 game has been fixed for a 3pm throw-in in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday week and will be shown live on GAAGO. >>READ MORE.

Solving the recycling riddle: Everything you need to know about your bins: What is each bin for, where does it all our rubbish end up and can we do better? Helen O’Callaghan finds out. >>READ MORE.

Succession recap: Tears flow but jousting continues at Logan's funeral: Logan may be dead Succession's great patriarch still has a very real presence in the room. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

The sail vessel Ilen passes Fountainstown Co Cork on Thursday 18th May 2023 as people stroll on the beach inthe bright sunshine. Picture: Larry Cummins

Today looks set to be a fine day with some spells of hazy sunshine. It will be somewhat cloudier in the north and northwest, however. Highest temperatures today will range between 14C and 18C degrees, warmest in Leinster and Munster.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.