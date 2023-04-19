Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Two sustain suspected titanium burns in 'explosion' at Stryker: Two men suffered suspected titanium burns in what has been described as a mini-explosion while working on the roof of a medical devices plant in East Cork. >>READ MORE.

Recruitment campaign hopes to tempt Irish teachers to Catholic schools in Australia: In the middle of a school staffing crisis here, an Australian recruitment drive is offering interested Irish teachers visa fees, travel costs, and competitive salaries to relocate. >>READ MORE.

Sarah Harte: Today’s mood music may be more optimistic than you’d think: Sometimes focusing on the headlines can provoke the feeling that the human race is in terminal decline. >>READ MORE.

Sinn Féin leader under pressure to clarify links with Dowdall: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is under renewed pressure to fully explain her relationship with criminal Jonathan Dowdall following claims her party had “more than an inkling” about the former councillor’s background. >>READ MORE.

Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan retiring as TD: Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan has announced he will retire as a TD. The Irish Examiner has learned that Mr Phelan told his constituency AGM on Tuesday night that he will not run again in the next election due to health issues. >>READ MORE.

Tennessee moves to protect gun firms in aftermath of school shooting: A law protecting gun and ammunition dealers, manufacturers and sellers against lawsuits in Tennessee has moved a step closer – just weeks after a school shooting in the state killed six people. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Getting up close and personal with a Springbok bomb squad: Munster have a distance to travel when it comes to seriously competing at the knockout phase of the big tournaments and must invest further in their front row resources. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: What do I need to do to mind my skin during menopause?: Menopausal skincare has been ‘trending’ for a while now, but it’s still a time of life in which many women lack confidence. >>READ MORE.

How an iPad helped a 95% blind Cork artist to create again: Robert Fourie's degenerative condition forced him to give up painting, but a little bit of serendipity eventually brought him back to the art he loves so much. >>READ MORE.

Today will be rather cloudy with sunny spells improving later in the day, staying mainly dry with the chance of an isolated shower.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C in mostly moderate easterly winds, fresh at times near the east and south coast.

