Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, April 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:





US President Joe Biden at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth on Wednesday





Closed roads, sealed bins, but an open Leinster House pub for Biden's visit: Today's visit by US president Joe Biden may see roads closed, bins sealed, and other facilities disrupted, but one fixture in Leinster House will remain firmly open — the pub. >>READ MORE.

Teachers to seek cost-of-living allowance for working in cities: The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) is to seek a new cost-of-living allowance for teachers working and living in cities where they face higher costs. >>READ MORE.

Government agencies among parties interested in historic five-star Fermoy B&B: A number of Government agencies are among the interested parties looking at the accommodation options at Fermoy’s historic Abbeyville House, a five-star B&B and with a long history in a prime and prominent position in the north Cork town by the River Blackwater. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Taking a stand over plans for Michael Collins statue on Grand Parade: It's not the first time Cork City councillors have suggested yet another statue for Grand Parade — a decade ago it was for Ronan O'Gara and Peter Stringer, this time it's of the Big Fella. >>READ MORE.

Corkman, 62, caught with cocaine claimed to gardaí it was Panadol: The accused pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine at Cork District Court. >>READ MORE.

Swell kitchen at The Rendezvous as former Les Gourmandises chef enters the fray following €2m sale: The popular Model Farm Road bar is set to re-open at the end of May with a high quality food offering. >>READ MORE.

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will not officiate until an investigation over an alleged elbow on Andy Robertson has been completed. Picture: Thomas Ash

Tommy Martin: Remember the one where they kicked Bishop Brennan up the arse...?: Once upon a time, the whistle and flag conferred a sense of moral absolutism. Those who held them were always right, even when they were wrong. There was a dignity about it, even when they got a decision blatantly arse ways. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: How much should I give as a wedding gift during a cost of living crisis?: We are in the midst of a cost of living crisis - so has that impacted how much goes in the card or are there other things couples like getting other than cash? >>READ MORE.

Ireland in 50 Albums, No 12: Achtung Baby, by U2: Achtung Baby's electronic flourishes marked a departure in terms of sound for the band, spawning singles such as Mysterious Ways and Even Better Than the Real Thing. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

People brave the rainy and windy weather on the Ha'penny Bridge, Bachelors Walk Dublin on Wednesday. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Today will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with a chance of hail, especially in Ulster.

However, there will be some decent dry periods in Leinster. Highest temperatures today will range between 9C and 12C degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.