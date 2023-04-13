Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, April 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Today will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with a chance of hail, especially in Ulster.
However, there will be some decent dry periods in Leinster. Highest temperatures today will range between 9C and 12C degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.