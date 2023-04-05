Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Former US President Donald J Trump. File Picture: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Donald Trump: 'Fake case' being used to interfere with election bid and should be dropped immediately: In a speech from his Florida home, Mr Trump again protested his innocence and asserted on his Truth Social platform that the “hearing was shocking to many in that they had no ‘surprises’, and therefore, no case.” >>READ MORE.

Gardaí 'stand ready' to pursue 'predators' within the Defence Forces: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said a “national operation” has been set up to receive complaints from serving or retired Defence Force members of rape and sexual assault. >>READ MORE.

Lack of able seamen has resulted in entire naval fleet being tied up: The navy's personnel crisis has sunk to new depths as it is now so short of frontline sailors that, for the first time, none of its four ship-fleet, worth €280m, has been able to go out on patrol. >>READ MORE.

Corkman who jumped on Garda car had 'I’m the king of Ballincollig' attitude, judge said: A 28-year-old man jumped on the bonnet of a Garda patrol car late at night on Christmas week, pounded the windscreen with his fists and called gardaí scumbags and pigs. >>READ MORE.

Micheál Martin: Good Friday Agreement changed our 'Brits out' mentality: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has revealed he came from a “Brits out” background but has gained a “different perspective” since meeting young Unionists. >>READ MORE.

RTÉ Home of the Year: Inside the forest house that won top prize: Rob and Janice McConnell's architectural new build, steeped in woodland, with sea views and a river running through the garden, was a popular choice as Home of the Year 2023. >>READ MORE.

Cork manager Kieran Murphy and his team line up for the national anthem against Tipperary during the Electric Ireland Munster MHC , round robin at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork minors pass Tipp test to maintain perfect start in Munster championship: Last night's clash was good test of character for Kieran Murphy’s Cork minor hurlers. >>READ MORE.

Bold colours, stripes, a pink boiler suit: Here's how to refresh your wardrobe for spring: As we embark on a new season, take this opportunity to awaken your sartorial senses with a burst of colour - and maybe even channel Joanne McNally with a pink boiler suit. >>READ MORE.

Denis O’Regan: The rock photographer on hanging out with Bowie and partying with Queen: When Denis O'Regan's parents left Doneraile in the 1950s, they'd never have thought that their son would end up touring the world with some of the biggest music acts around. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Early morning localised fog in West Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

This morning will be dull and damp with some lingering outbreaks of rain. However, by this afternoon the most persistent rain will clear eastwards with decent sunny spells and just a few showers following from the west.

Temperatures today will range between 11C to 15C, warmest in the south.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.