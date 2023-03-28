Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, March 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

67,000 homes could be built on State land, says Land Development Agency: There is potential to build up to 67,000 homes on State-owned land — but less than 10,000 can be delivered within the next decade. >>READ MORE.

Fines for irresponsible dog owners to be doubled under new proposals: Fines imposed on owners who don't control their dogs are to double to €5,000 under new proposals aimed at protecting the public. >>READ MORE.

27 March 2023; Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland in action against Theo Hernández of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Not Ireland 2.0, but almost the perfect blend of fire and ice: There was probably some form of argument to be made long before Josh Cullen played a square ball across his own area after half-time that Ireland’s chances of finding par with the French would have been better with Trap, Mick or MONKeano scribbling the Xs and Os. >>READ MORE.

NCT operator tells Filipino mechanics they are on 'last chance' over noise complaints: A senior executive at the company responsible for running the National Car Test has written to a number of immigrant employees, telling them if they don’t stop making noise in their accommodation “then I do not want you here in Ireland”. >>READ MORE.

Report to reveal 'stark' details about sexual abuse in Defence Forces: A report by the independent review group, due out today, will contain "stark" details about sexual abuse in the Defence Forces, according to sources. >>READ MORE.

The latest fatal shooting at an elementary school in the United States was carried out by a 28-year-old former pupil, according to police. (John Amis/AP)

Former pupil killed six in shooting at Nashville school: The latest shooting at an elementary school in the United States which killed three children and three adults was carried out by a 28-year-old former pupil, according to police. >>READ MORE.

Kieran Shannon: The difficulty of looking after number one: If there’s one thing as challenging as replacing a long-standing number one, it can be having them still around the place when there’s a new number one in town. >>READ MORE.

Succession is still an incredibly satisfying watch. You can’t take your eyes off it.

TV review: The final season of Succession is shaping up to leave on a high: Roman, superbly played by Kieran Culkin is the most human of all the Roys — it’s all in his face and his body language. >>READ MORE.

'Playing to win is the wrong philosophy': Is the GAA too competitive for younger kids?: Should young people be encouraged to play for fun or play to win? Can you do both? Share your opinions below. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy this morning with rain and drizzle over Ulster and Leinster, and scattered showers elsewhere, however, the rain will clear into the Irish Sea this afternoon as scattered showers and sunny spells spread eastwards, with some showers turning heavy.

Breezy at times with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, easing this evening. Mild too with highest temperatures of 12C to 16C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

