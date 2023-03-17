Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 17

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Hillary Clinton at the 'Women at the Helm' conference at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Varadkar apologises for 'ill-judged' remark about Bill Clinton and interns: Referring to his time spent as an intern in Washington DC, Leo Varadkar told an event that he had worked in Congress during the last year of the Clinton presidency "when parents might have had cause for concern about what happened to interns" in the city. >>READ MORE.

Rogue treasure hunters disturb human remains at national monument site: Experts from the National Museum of Ireland, the National Monuments Service, and the Office of Public Works (OPW) spent Thursday assessing the damage to Ireland's archaeological heritage following the most recent incident involving illegal metal-detector use at Kilcrea Friary in Ovens, west of Cork city. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: The reasons Ireland are, pound-for-pound, the world’s best: Pound-for-pound, Ireland go into a Grand Slam-chasing final weekend of the Six Nations as the best side in the world. But what we saw from France in Twickenham, I don’t think Ireland have that in their locker. >>READ MORE.

Almost two thirds of adults in direct provision currently working: Department of Social Protection statistics indicate that 2,239 (63%) of the 3,660 adults resident in the 38 direct provision centres are currently employed. >>READ MORE.

St Patrick's Day: All you need to know about your local parades: Having missed out on two years due to the pandemic, many are making up for lost time, with extravagant parades planned all across the country. >>READ MORE.

The red flags to look out for when shopping online: Irish people are amongst Europe's biggest spenders online but not all of us have great experiences. >>READ MORE.

Colm Greaves: looking for the rub of the green at Cheltenham: Another huge day of racing is in store on Friday. >>READ MORE.

What do we know about artificial sweeteners and how bad are they?: A recent study has linked the widely used artificial sweetener erythritol to an increased risk of heart attacks and stroke. Do we need to look for alternatives? >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Wellbeing in schools? Let's provide proper facilities instead: "...a smug ‘job done’ attitude won’t lessen the sobering reality – that a class is sitting down for yet another hour instead of, I don’t know, moving around a bit" >>READ MORE.

WEATHER ROUND-UP

Abbeydorney National School Co Kerry, held its St Patrick's Day Parade in the school yesterday. The small school enjoyed a day of fun as locals stopped and enjoyed the kids all dressed up in Green. Picture: Domnick Walsh ©

St. Patrick's morning will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle in Munster and Connacht extending northeastwards to all areas.

The afternoon and evening will bring brighter intervals with scattered showers, some heavy, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible over Connacht.

Some decent dry intervals in the east and northeast. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate south to southeast breezes.

