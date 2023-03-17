Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 17

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD
St. Patrick's morning will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle in Munster and Connacht extending northeastwards to all areas.
The afternoon and evening will bring brighter intervals with scattered showers, some heavy, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible over Connacht.
Some decent dry intervals in the east and northeast. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate south to southeast breezes.
