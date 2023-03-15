Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

A new report argues that vulnerable and lower-income households are being failed the most by Government policies. File Picture; Jacob King/PA Wire





People forced to choose between 'heat or eat' as government policies fail, report warns: Based on input from 32 experts across housing, poverty, climate and energy, it argues that vulnerable and lower-income households are being failed the most by Government policies. >>READ MORE.

Cork Gaeltacht area without a garda sergeant for three years due to lack of Irish speakers: A garda sergeant hasn’t been recruited to a Cork Gaeltacht area for three years because no Irish speaker has been available to fill the post. >>READ MORE.

Q&A: What Government measures are in place to help renters?: The Government wants local authorities to purchase up to 1,500 homes that go on the market in a bid to save tenants in receipt of housing assistance payment (Hap) and rental accommodation scheme (RAS) supports from eviction. >>READ MORE.

People are dying while they wait for housing, meeting told: The public meeting of 100 people heard from charity workers and campaigners about the problems faced by thousands of renters in vulnerable tenancies, and those living without a home. >>READ MORE.

Eir, Bord Gáis, and Harvey Norman top list of complaints made to consumer watchdog: In all, there were 32,431 contacts made to the CCPC’s helpline last year with queries and complaints, and over 7,000 consumers were referred to the Small Claims Court for redress. >>READ MORE.

Offshore wind firms battle barriers to progress: Wind Energy Ireland said the latest changes will prolong the country’s dependency on imported fossil fuels. >>READ MORE.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. File Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Donal Lenihan: Farrell must be tempted to stay green until 2027: Right now the professional model at play in Ireland is the envy of the rugby world. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: Why you should include your neck in your skincare repertoire: Exposed to as many external aggressors as facial skin, the neck and décolletage are telling indicators of age and can often be the first places people notice the visible signs of ageing. >>READ MORE.

Putting Paddy the Irishman in the frame: 'We wanted to challenge the stereotype': Ross O'Callaghan's photographic project involves taking pictures of all sorts of people named Paddy. >>READ MORE.

People with umbrellas crossing the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

It will be cloudy this morning as rain in the southwest and west, which will extend to all areas by lunchtime. Some local sleet or snow is also possible at this time. The rain will be heavy in places resulting in some spot flooding. Afternoon temperatures will range between 2C to 5C in the north, 7C to 11 generally.

