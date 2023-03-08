Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

The Burkes family outside the Bridewell Court.

Referendum to remove 'women in the home' reference in the Constitution set for November: A referendum to remove a "sexist" reference to 'women in the home' in the Constitution is to take place in November. >>READ MORE.

Delay in sex-for-rent law putting tenants' safety at risk: An Italian woman who was propositioned with sex-for-rent offers when trying to find accommodation says the safety of renters is being put at risk until legislation is put in place to ban the practice. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Burkes show their only obligation is to themselves: The scenes in the Four Courts for the delivery of a ruling in the Enoch Burke case lurched into farce. >>READ MORE.

Woman, 80s, dies after car collides with truck in Co Clare: A woman, 80s, has died after the car she was driving collided with a truck in Co Clare on Tuesday evening.>>READ MORE.

Eviction ban memo warned of ‘breach of trust’ between Government and landlords: Extending a ban on evictions would have represented a “serious breach of trust” between the Government and landlords, a confidential Cabinet memo said. >>READ MORE.

RTÉ's Home of the Year: From schoolhouse to dream house: You could say each room in Jacqui and Robert Naughton’s home is like a classroom in interior design.>>READ MORE.

RG Snyman fighting fit after comeback game, Munster confirm: RG Snyman successfully came through his comeback game against Scarlets on his return from a serious knee injury, Munster reported on Tuesday. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: Celebrate the mum in your life!:Blood-related or not, many of us have a mother figure that deserves to be celebrated. >>READ MORE.

Richard Baneham: The Tallaght man up for his second Oscar for Avatar: It’s testament to the depth of Ireland’s animation talent that as Richard Baneham moved to the US to pursue a career, up to ten of his classmates were also establishing themselves in the industry. >>READ MORE.

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ROUND-UP

Seagulls on the Grand Canal in Dublin's city centre

It is a bitterly cold start to the day for much of Munster, with a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice remaining in place for Cork and Kerry until midday.

Temperatures dropped to below freezing overnight, so make sure to take extra care on the roads as icy stretches are likely across the province.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.