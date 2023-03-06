Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Murder investigation underway after body found in burning house in Mayo: A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a burning house in Castlebar, Co Mayo. >>READ MORE.

More young people sharing nude images online, warn Gardaí: There has been an alarming rise in young people engaged in sharing intimate or nude images, Gardaí have said. >>READ MORE.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe: 'I am a credible and committed centrist and I always have been, and always will be.' Picture: Moya Nolan

Paschal Donohoe reflects on 'really demanding' period of political career: The ‘Mr Nice Guy’ of Irish politics was embroiled in controversy early this year around his election expenses. He talks about this and more with Political Editor Daniel McConnell >>READ MORE.

Call for tax breaks as leaders consider extending eviction ban: Coalition leaders have been told to consider new taxation benefits for small landlords if the ban on evictions is extended beyond the end of March. >>READ MORE.

Panti Bliss was knocked out at the quarter final stage. Picture : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Dancing with the stars recap: Panti sent home after facing Brooke in dance-off: It was the second week in a row the Pantibar owner found herself in the bottom two. >>READ MORE.

Cost of energy tops list of concerns for housebuyers, survey reveals: Energy costs are now the primary concern of house buyers, as the public reels from 18 months of soaring utility bills, according to a new survey of house hunters. >>READ MORE.

Jim Power: Households should brace for more ECB interest rate increases: Persistent inflation and rising interest rates have dominated global economic and financial discourse over the past year, and unfortunately these pressures have continued into 2023. >>READ MORE.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (not pictured) scores their side's seventh goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Reality check for Manchester United after destruction at Anfield: Arsenal and Manchester City can rest easy after Manchester United were so brutally destroyed at Anfield that it’s hard to build an argument that they could possibly be contenders. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: I'm in my 30s and can't reach climax, what can I do?: I seem to have lost all trace of desire, and although I can still get aroused if my partner initiates sex, I can't reach climax - even if I take things into my own hands. I'm only in my thirties, so I can't be menopausal. What can I do? >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A status yellow ice warning has been issued for early in the coming week, as an Arctic air mass moves across the country.

Scattered showers to start today, with outbreaks of rain moving into the north, slowly moving southwards. Turning colder and clearer behind the rain with highest afternoon temperatures in the north of just 4C or 5C degrees.

Milder further south in the early afternoon with temperatures reaching 6 to 9 degrees, all in light to moderate northwesterly breezes. Turning very cold from the north in the evening with icy stretches developing.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

