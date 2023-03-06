Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A status yellow ice warning has been issued for early in the coming week, as an Arctic air mass moves across the country.
Scattered showers to start today, with outbreaks of rain moving into the north, slowly moving southwards. Turning colder and clearer behind the rain with highest afternoon temperatures in the north of just 4C or 5C degrees.
Milder further south in the early afternoon with temperatures reaching 6 to 9 degrees, all in light to moderate northwesterly breezes. Turning very cold from the north in the evening with icy stretches developing.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
