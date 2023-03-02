Morning Briefing: Top stories on irishexaminer.com on Thursday, March 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Holly Cairns: Future of Social Democrats 'does not include a merger with Labour': The future of the Social Democrats "does not include a merger with Labour", the party's new leader has said. Speaking at a press conference in Dublin as she was confirmed to have won the party's leadership race, Holly Cairns said she "hoped that she only had to answer the question once". >>READ MORE.

Pensioner received electricity bill of almost €1,000, Dáil told: A woman who is "over 100-years-old" has received an electricity bill for almost €1,000, a Sinn Féin TD has told the Dáil. >>READ MORE.

Brendan Gleeson on Banshees, his 'thrilling' Oscar nomination and his new role in Joker: The Irish star traces the greenest Oscars ever all the way back to 1990, the year of My Left Foot, the World Cup, and the subsequent wave of optimism that nudged him from teaching to acting. >>READ MORE.

Brendan Gleeson poses on on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Security guard tells Roscommon eviction trial he is '100% sure' he recognised voice of attacker: A security guard allegedly attacked by a large group of men at a repossessed farmhouse has told a trial he is 100% certain he recognised the voice of one of his attackers.>>READ MORE.

Man accused of throwing snake at woman in her Cork home: A snake was thrown on to a woman in her home in Cork, it was alleged during a private hearing of Cork District Court. The case was held in-camera as it involved an alleged breach of the Domestic Violence Act. >>READ MORE.

Search for Constance Marten’s baby ends in tragedy as remains found: A major search for the missing two-month-old child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has ended in tragedy as police announced they had found the remains of a baby. >>READ MORE.

Eimear Ryan: Powder kept dry but Limerick still a joy: Sunday’s marquee game – in fact, the only televised hurling match last weekend – gave us our first glimpse of summer hurling: blue skies, bright saturated colours, the stand in Salthill casting a shadow >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Confident people understand that setbacks are temporary: Why is it some people are more confident than others? Why do some people suffer with self-doubt, while others stride shoulders back, carefree? >>READ MORE.

Succession, Dublin Narcos, Ted Lasso... 10 TV shows to watch in March: The month ahead will bring a final look at the Roy family in Succession, Sky's documentary on Dublin's underbelly, and a new series of Ted Lasso. >>READ MORE.

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ROUND-UP

Warm winter light begins to illuminate the waterfront homes and St Colman's cathedral just after sunrise in Cobh, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon

The morning will start fairly nippy in parts of Munster but it will remain dry throughout most of Thursday with some sunny spells and highs of 8c.

Traffic is fairly solid around Cork city, but it's slightly busy on the N73 towards Mallow. Elsewhere, there are very little delays around the province.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.