Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 1

Waterford lab backlog leaves up to 6,000 cancer patients in limbo: Up to 6,000 patients are in “a living nightmare” due to a wait of several months for cancer test results because of a major laboratory backlog in the southeast, the Irish Examiner can reveal.
Marina Sologub: Who is the Cork-raised woman declared a security risk in Australia? The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation announced last week that Marina Sologub had been flagged as a potential security threat. What do we know about her?
John Fallon: Canadian mutiny a watershed Ireland know all about too well: The empowerment felt by women to stand up and be heard is sure to manifest in further friction before a ball is kicked.
How to make your vacuum cleaner more efficient and last as long as possible
This morning will begin cloudy across much of the country with some patchy light rain for parts of the south and east.
Elsewhere it will stay mainly dry with some sunny spells developing by mid-morning.
Any lingering rain will clear away during the afternoon but scattered cloud will remain through to this evening. Top temperatures today will range from 7C to 9C with a light to moderate easterly breeze
