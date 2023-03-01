Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, March 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

Lack of political will to tackle wildfires, warns conservation charity: A lack of political courage to tackle the environmentally destructive culture of burning gorse and vegetation will lead to scenes like the West Cork fire being repeated indefinitely. >>READ MORE.

Waterford lab backlog leaves up to 6,000 cancer patients in limbo: Up to 6,000 patients are in “a living nightmare” due to a wait of several months for cancer test results because of a major laboratory backlog in the southeast, the Irish Examiner can reveal. >>READ MORE.

Marina Sologub: Who is the Cork-raised woman declared a security risk in Australia? The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation announced last week that Marina Sologub had been flagged as a potential security threat. What do we know about her? >>READ MORE.

John Fallon: Canadian mutiny a watershed Ireland know all about too well: The empowerment felt by women to stand up and be heard is sure to manifest in further friction before a ball is kicked.>>READ MORE.

UL student drowned in Kerry kayaking trip which 'was not properly risk-assessed': Aisling O’Connor drowned after becoming unconscious and stopping breathing when she was trapped under a tree branch in the river near Glencar. >>READ MORE.

RTÉ’s Home of the Year: Inside renovated Edwardian house: ‘Tour de force’ Belfast residence is third through to final: Take a look and see the two other family homes with the wow factor. >>READ MORE.

'We'll be out in force' - Munster alter plans to pay respects to Tom Tierney: Munster Rugby will suspend preparations for Friday’s BKT URC home clash with Scarlets in order to pay their respects en masse to former player Tom Tierney, who died suddenly last Friday at the age of 46. >>READ MORE.

Dr Phil Kieran: Does everyone in the family need to be treated for worms?: Treating worms is straightforward: A single dose of medication and the dose repeated after seven days.>>READ MORE.

Life Hack: What to do if your vacuum cleaner loses suction and how to make it last longer: How to make your vacuum cleaner more efficient and last as long as possible

This morning will begin cloudy across much of the country with some patchy light rain for parts of the south and east.

Elsewhere it will stay mainly dry with some sunny spells developing by mid-morning.

Any lingering rain will clear away during the afternoon but scattered cloud will remain through to this evening. Top temperatures today will range from 7C to 9C with a light to moderate easterly breeze

