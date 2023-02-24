Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, February 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Judge numbers to be increased and new planning court to be established: The Government is to significantly increase the number of judges in Ireland to combat significant backlogs in the country’s courts, the Irish Examiner can reveal. >>READ MORE.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Leo Correa, File

Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary: Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the sombre first anniversary of the Russian invasion that changed their lives. >>READ MORE.

In Pictures: Ukraine’s resistance continues one year after Russian invasion: Reporters and photographers have captured the images in a conflict which has seen Ukraine push back against the Russian incursion. >>READ MORE.

Adi Roche: Ukraine war shows Chernobyl risk has not evaporated: Russia’s cavalier actions at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants should be classified as war crimes and risk causing armageddon, writes Adi Roche as she pleads for peace and an end to the war. >>READ MORE.

Fears domestic violence leave may impact victims' safety: Cross-party TDs, including a Fine Gael junior minister, are calling on the Government to change its proposed statutory domestic violence leave after concerns were raised by Women's Aid. >>READ MORE.

New CervicalCheck lab will not be fully operational for five years: It will be another five years before the new CervicalCheck lab is fully operational and, even then, some slides will be sent aboard. >>READ MORE.

Fourth man held over attempted murder of senior detective in Northern Ireland: Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a fourth person in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer who was shot several times. >>READ MORE.

Scotland's Finn Russell (left) with head coach Gregor Townsend.

Ronan O'Gara: the more you back Finn Russell, the more you get back: The trip to Paris is the litmus test for Gregor Townswend's side's credentials. >>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: Names forgotten, but love still blooms for Clodagh from Tralee: The two appear to be hitting it off, but there’s a potentially very awkward moment when Francis comes back from the bathroom and admits he’s forgotten his date’s name. >>READ MORE.

Paul Mescal offers plenty of smiles, but few words, as he hits red carpet in Dublin: The Maynooth man was happy to sign autographs and take selfies with fans who had shown up for the gala screening of his film God’s Creatures, which is opening the festival. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rather cloudy today with a few light showers drifting south over the country on a moderate northerly breeze.

Lots of dry weather overall though, and some sunny spells will develop as the day progresses.

Maximum temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.