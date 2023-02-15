Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, February 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

'If women break out of the control of the person that is trying to dominate their lives, we need to make sure that help is there for them,' said Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman Martin Kenny. File Picture





Domestic violence victims waiting up to four months for courts to hear safety applications: Domestic violence victims are having to wait up to four months for the courts to hear their safety applications as new figures reveal a postcode lottery for people seeking protection from violent partners. >>READ MORE.

Shannon and Cork want changes to State aid rules for airports: Cork and Shannon airports have urged the Government to revise State aid rules, as Cork Airport warned its future growth was facing a “very challenging financial situation”. >>READ MORE.

'No bitterness': Man fights for justice as police reopen investigation into brutal 1981 killing of Limerick priest: Apache Native American James Reyos has spent the last 40 years either in prison or confined to Texas on parole following his conviction for the murder of Doon priest Fr Patrick Ryan — but now US authorities are reopening the case after a review led to “serious questions as to Mr Reyos’ guilt”. >>READ MORE.

Let Me Tell You: Series 2 Ep 3: It will take some time to see a healthy FAI, says Catherine Murphy: There are "signs of life" that issues at the FAI have been resolved, but it will "take some time to see a healthy football association", Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy says. >>READ MORE.

Cork man who shared child sexual abuse images on Snapchat jailed: A 28-year-old Cork man who uploaded child pornography through Snapchat and went on to distribute it to others was jailed for one year.>>READ MORE.

RTÉ Home of the Year: Dublin house first through to the final: Inside the revamped 1950s County Dublin home and see the Armagh newbuild and Meath barn from the series opener. >>READ MORE.

Garry Ringrose scores Ireland's fourth try against France last weekend. Picture: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Donal Lenihan: Six Nations has gone to the next level: There's nothing between the top sides in a tournament that is the envy of the rest of the rugby world. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: What you need to know about skinmunity: More than just a trend stemming from our post pandemic anxieties, taking care of your skinmunity can help to boost your long-term skin health. >>READ MORE.

Abrahamson, Bloom, Huberman, and more... 10 Jewish links to Irish culture: In advance of an event in Cork to celebrate Jewish culture in Ireland, Richard Fitzpatrick looks at some of the standout figures and connections. Some may surprise you. >>READ MORE.

A heron on the lookout for a fish on a breezy day at Garrettstown, Co Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Overnight rain will clear quickly into the Irish Sea this morning, giving way mostly dry weather and spells of hazy sunshine.

However, during the afternoon a further spell of rain will begin to edge into Atlantic counties, extending nationwide later this evening. Highest temperatures today will range between 9C and 11C in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

