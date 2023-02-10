Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, February 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Growing number of Irish TikTok videos show migrants being harassed and attacked: A growing number of new accounts on the social media app TikTok are spreading anti-migrant misinformation among Irish users, with some videos viewed over 1m times. >>READ MORE.

Rescuers supported by heavy machines search a destroyed building in Nurdagi, southeastern Turkey on Thursday. Picture: Petros Giannakouris/AP

26 Goal staff dead as death toll from earthquakes tops 21,000: Twenty-six staff of the Irish aid agency Goal have been confirmed dead in the Turkey and Syria earthquakes, as the death toll now stands at more than 21,000. >>READ MORE.

Ciara Phelan: Wartime hero Zelenskyy makes impact felt in Brussels: A surprising casting choice when he got the job, he now counts the most influential leaders in Europe among his biggest fans. Even the immense security concerns surrounding a visit by Zelenskyy to Brussels could not keep a lid on the supposedly top-secret plan. >>READ MORE.

A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, striking country’s south and east: Russian forces have struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and launched multiple strikes on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia as Moscow stepped up its attacks in Ukraine’s south and east. >>READ MORE.

Conor Murray's father suffers 'serious head injuries' in crash: The father of Irish and Munster rugby star Conor Murray was being treated for “serious injuries” in Cork University Hospital today, after he was injured in a road traffic collision near his home in Co Limerick. >>READ MORE.

FSAI inspectors spotted live rat during visit to takeaway: The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued four enforcement orders in January, including one to a business after a live rat was found during an inspection. >>READ MORE.

FORGING AHEAD: Tipperary’s Michael Breen gets to the sliotar first under pressure from Cork’s Luke Meade during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final at Páirc Uí Rinn last month. A pacy and powerful player, Breen looks to be thriving under Liam Cahill. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Change coming at pace with Liam Cahill's Tipperary: It’s unusual that Tipperary travel as favourites to face All-Ireland runners-up Kilkenny at a venue they haven’t beaten their neighbours in 15 years. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Norma Foley isn't listening to teachers, parents, or students about moving Leaving Cert papers: In all honesty, I’ve avoided writing about her decision to run English and Irish Paper One at the end of fifth year. It’s too upsetting. >>READ MORE.

From Ballykissangel to the Banshees: 10 roles that made Colin Farrell: Colin Farrell could win his first Oscar this year for The Banshees of Inisherin. Esther McCarthy looks back on the 46-year-old's defining roles. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy this morning and misty in places with some patches of rain or drizzle.

It will become largely dry today with occasional sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 10C to 12C with mostly moderate west to southwest winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.