Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, February 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Cloudy this morning and misty in places with some patches of rain or drizzle.
It will become largely dry today with occasional sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 10C to 12C with mostly moderate west to southwest winds.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox