A digital guide to parenting in a digital age: To help you navigate the often choppy digital waters, and to ensure your child’s experiences online are as positive as they can be, CyberSafeKids has joined forces with the Irish Examiner and the National Parents Council to bring you this digital parenting guide. >>READ MORE.

Cabinet to be given details of statutory domestic violence agency: Draft legislation to establish a statutory domestic violence agency will be brought to Cabinet within a month, Justice Minister Simon Harris has said. >>READ MORE.

'Sinkhole was nearly 6ft deep': Little Island businesses call on Government to fund road upgrades: The Government has been told to provide Cork County Council with the legal and financial means for urgent road upgrades in the industrial district of Little Island to allow businesses to expand. >>READ MORE.

More than €111m overpaid by Department of Social Protection: More than €111m was overpaid by the Department of Social Protection last year, over half of which was attributed to customer error. >>READ MORE.

Death toll from earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rises to more than 4,300: The death toll surged past 4,300 as rescuers in Turkey and Syria worked overnight to find more survivors of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the region early on Monday. >>READ MORE.

Boy, six, who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another and whipped pupils: A six-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher had constantly sworn at staff, chased students and tried to whip them with his belt, and once choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe”, a lawyer has said. >>READ MORE.

If Manchester City are guilty they have betrayed football as a spectacle: Welcome back, then, to chapter two in the slow-burn but undeniably gripping story of Manchester City and the case of the financial regulations. >>READ MORE.

The Last of Us recap, episode four: More bumps on the road for Joel and Ellie: After taking a breather last week for its widely acclaimed Bill and Frank episode, The Last Of Us is pushing on. Joel and Ellie are headed west on the trail of Tommy, having acquired a car – with a functioning battery! – from Bill’s compound. >>READ MORE.

Jimmy Crowley: 'I’ve left Cork behind with this album for the first time': “Swashbuckling narrative of fierce robbers, scheming stepmothers, cross-dressing lassies, and gallant pages”. Add seduction by goblins, gothic horror, and an assortment of talking birds and you’ve got yourself a collection of Child ballads. >>READ MORE.

WEATHER ROUND-UP



Sunny spells for most areas today, with patchy rain and drizzle extending slowly from the northwest, though many areas will stay fully dry.

Clearer, brighter conditions will extend from the northwest later.

