Protesters outside garda station call for release of far-right activist: The anti-migrant campaigner was arrested on Wednesday morning by officers from the Garda Special Detective Unit where he is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.>>READ MORE

Cancer sufferer tells judge she 'cannot stop' using cannabis because she gets sick: Stacey Harcourt told gardaí that she had undergone chemotherapy but this hadn't worked and that “cannabis is the only thing that works.” >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: E-scooters drive demand for better legislation to protect public: Ironically, the person for whom the footpath was originally intended is the forgotten element in the equation. >>READ MORE.

Tánaiste signals support for decriminalising drugs: Two Fianna Fáil TDs, including the chair of the Oireachtas justice committee, said the war on drugs is not working, and there must be a legalisation of drugs in this country. >>READ MORE.

Man, 32, charged with the murder of Natalie McNally: The man was re-arrested on January 31 in the Lisburn area after being previously arrested on December 19. >>READ MORE.

Over 200% increase in stolen cattle in 2022: According to the Department of Agriculture, 120 cattle were reported stolen in 2022 while 1,362 were reported missing, the figures show. >>READ MORE.

Tommy Martin: He is definitely Not Joe, but who is Andy Farrell?: When this is all over, how will it be between us and the great grizzly bear who sits benignly in the coaching box overseeing the latest franchise in the Irish rugby team’s cinematic universe?>>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: In the frenzy around Enoch Burke, has anyone considered the child?: I work with families who are supporting their child while they transition. How is the child at the centre of this processing this storm all around them?>>READ MORE.

Ireland In 50 Albums, No 5: I Am The Greatest, by A House: Dave Couse and co had been dropped by a major label and looked to be on a downward trajectory when they enlisted the help of a Scottish icon to produce their 1991 masterpiece. >>READ MORE.

TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ROUND-UP

Today will be mild and breezy with some patchy drizzle at times. Overall a good deal of dry weather.

Mostly cloudy with occasional bright spells, especially in the south. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees.

