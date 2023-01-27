Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Up to nine Fine Gael TDs expected not to run in next general election: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is facing an electoral crisis with up to nine Fine Gael TDs now expected to stand down ahead of the next general election.>>READ MORE.

Toddler who died in tragic West Cork accident named locally: Gardaí are treating as a tragic accident the death of a toddler in West Cork who it’s believed choked to death on a grape.>>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Pendulum summit swings participants from sedate to Irish badass: "You think you haven’t got what it takes to lead and prosper? Think again. In fact, do more than that. Believe.">>READ MORE.

Fresh calls for open disclosure of medical errors at forum dedicated to Vicky Phelan: Stephen Teap, who lost his wife Irene to cervical cancer, called for mandatory open disclosure of medical errors to allow patients to find their truth.>>READ MORE.

Former businessman threw Labrador against wall during drunken row: A psychological report is to be prepared on a former businessman who picked up a Labrador and threw it against a wall during a violent and drunken row in Cork.>>READ MORE.

Dublin ranked in top 25 cities for women entrepreneurship: Dublin has been ranked 23rd out of 55 cities for its ability to attract and foster women entrepreneurs.>>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Gareth Edwards and the try that started this crazy kind of love: "I wasn’t born but that moment shaped so much of what I later became.">>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: Vegan farmer hits it off with sweary Dub: There were some toe curling moments on this week's episode of First Dates Ireland>>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: A salute to the genius producer that is Trevor Horn: From the Buggles and ABC, to Rod Stewart and Frankie Goes To Hollywood, the Durham man's memoir has fascinating tales from the creation of some of his greatest hits.>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Any frost and fog will clear this morning as some bright or sunny spells develop.

Staying dry through most of the day with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in just light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.