Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 25

Government struggles to secure accommodation for asylum seekers: Asylum seekers will be forced to sleep on the streets as the Government struggles to get accommodation providers to take new arrivals from countries other than Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. Picture: AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File

Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to do the same to help Kyiv fight off Russia's invasion. >>READ MORE.

Tánaiste to visit Seán Rooney's camp in Lebanon: Micheál Martin TD is this morning on his way to Lebanon to meet 121st Infantry Battalion Unifil colleagues of Private Seán Rooney. >>READ MORE.

Sean Murray: From pubs to clubs, modernising alcohol laws is no easy task: The Oireachtas justice committee heard from a number of stakeholders yesterday, with the impact on health a lingering issue. >>READ MORE.

Every year, the Great Blasket Island in Co Kerry requires two caretakers to help maintain the region during the busy summer period

No hot running water or electricity: Blasket Island caretaker job up for grabs: A job opportunity on one of the country’s most famous islands has arisen once again. >>READ MORE.

New traffic plan outlined amid major works on Cork City streets: New traffic plans are to be introduced in Cork City in the coming weeks to facilitate work on three streets. >>READ MORE.

OBKECTION: Glen’s Conor Glass dejected after the game. Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Glen set to object to Kilmacud’s ‘16th man’ win: Glen are reported to have issued an official objection to the result of their All-Ireland Club SFC final against Kilmacud Crokes last Sunday. >>READ MORE.

Life Hack: How to stop hiccups and what you can do to prevent them completely: Often painful and never funny for those experiencing them, hiccups are a common occurrence for many of us. Here are some ways to dispel them and advice on when to contact your GP. >>READ MORE.

Cultural repository: UCC library builds incredible archive collection: The acquisition of the Richard Harris archive made the news, but that's just one of the collections UCC Library is gathering. Early manuscripts, as well as photographic and literary archives are being made available to students, academics and members of the public. >>READ MORE.

This morning will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with patches of mist and light rain and drizzle over Connacht and Ulster, moving gradually southeastwards before clearing to the south in the evening with sunny spells following.

Light to moderate southwesterly winds will become northwesterly as rain clears and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

