Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 24

Officials believe more than half of Ukrainians will stay in Ireland post-war: Government officials believe 60% of Ukrainians that come to Ireland will remain here even after the war ends.

Man to appear in court today over fatal assault in Cork hospital: A man aged in his 30s will appear before Cork District Court this morning in connection with the fatal assault of a patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Multiple people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Seven dead after coastal community shootings in California: A suspect was in custody after seven people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, officials said.

Undeclared: The questions facing Paschal Donohoe today: Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe will address the Dáil for a second time on his election expenses today, but there remains some distance for the Dublin Central TD to go to put the issue to bed.

Publicans warn new laws will hasten rural pub closures: The liberalisation of pub licencing laws will decimate the number of rural pubs in Ireland, TDs and senators will be warned today.

Cork mother defends son who smashed her car windows: A woman had the windows of her car and the front windows of her home smashed by her own son who also kicked the front door off the hinges but she appeared in court to speak up for him at his sentencing hearing.

RISK TAKER: David Moran, Kerry, in action against Paddy McGrath, right, Donegal. GAA Football All Ireland Senior Championship Final, Kerry v Donegal. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: David Maher/Sportsfile

David Moran manfully carried the kick pass torch during a dark age: When Gaelic football was held captive by conservatism, endless handpassing and mindless retention, he waged a one-man crusade in the name of positive, go-forward football.

Our most inspiring teachers: 'I don't remember the curriculum, but what he opened our eyes to': To celebrate International Day of Education, Jonathan deBurca Butler asks Muinteoir Ray, Aisling Larkin, and Tom Dunne, to recall their most inspirational teachers.

Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv in episode two of The Last of Us.

The Last Of Us recap: Story gathers pace, complete with nightmare scene: Episode two lived up to the promise hinted at by last week's intro, even if we lose one of the best characters.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cloudy start across the country with light rain or drizzle affecting areas of Connacht and Ulster.

Some patchy mist or fog lingering in parts of the north and south too while elsewhere, it's mainly dry but the cloud will persist through the afternoon with patchy light rain developing later.

Highest temperatures this afternoon of 9C to 11C with light southwest winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

