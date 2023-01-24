Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
A cloudy start across the country with light rain or drizzle affecting areas of Connacht and Ulster.
Some patchy mist or fog lingering in parts of the north and south too while elsewhere, it's mainly dry but the cloud will persist through the afternoon with patchy light rain developing later.
Highest temperatures this afternoon of 9C to 11C with light southwest winds.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox