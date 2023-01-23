Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Widespread mist and fog this morning, especially in the west, will linger in some parts though the morning, with poor visibility locally.
Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop at times mostly in the southeast otherwise most parts will have a cloudy and dry day but further patchy rain or drizzle will develop in the west towards evening.
Highest temperatures of 8C to 12C in mostly light southerly or variable breezes.
