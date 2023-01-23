Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, January 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Elderly man killed at Mercy Hospital was a 'very gentle, private man': Two investigations are under way today into how an elderly man was killed in a hospital ward in Cork City on Sunday morning. >>READ MORE.

Watchdog exposes string of failings in children's mental health services: The country's mental health watchdog has exposed a string of failings in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, including 140 young people "lost" in the system in the Mid-West area. >>READ MORE.

SWAT personnel surround a van, not seen, in Torrance Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California dance hall shooting suspect shot himself in van as police closed in: The suspect in a mass shooting at a dance hall during Lunar New Year celebrations fatally shot himself in his van as officers closed in, Californian authorities have confirmed. >>READ MORE.

Noel Baker: Camhs report indicates need for a radical overhaul: An interim report from the Mental Health Commission exposes so many problems with services for children and young people that a radical overhaul may be required. >>READ MORE.

Scientists in Galway find glyphosate traces in one quarter of people tested: Scientists investigating exposure to glyphosate, found in Roundup commonly sprayed on weeds, among Irish households have detected low levels of the herbicide in a quarter of people tested. >>READ MORE.

Martin expresses confidence in Donohoe as Sipo row rumbles on: The Tánaiste has expressed confidence in Paschal Donohoe and says that he should remain in his role as minister for public expenditure and reform. >>READ MORE.

Room To Improve review: Dream downsize in Wicklow with woodland and lake views: Dropping off to the land of nod in Carmel and Hugh O’Neill’s new bedroom would, according to architect Dermot Bannon, be “a bit like sleeping in a woodland”. >>READ MORE.

BAND OF BROTHERS: Ballyhale Shamrocks players, left to right, TJ Reid, Joey Holden, and Richie Reid celebrate after the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final match between Shamrocks Ballyhale of Kilkenny and Dunloy Cuchullains of Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Anthony Daly: Ballyhale Shamrocks are just at a different level to every other club: When you think of the great hurling clubs none of them are anywhere near Ballyhale. >>READ MORE.

Suzanne Harrington: The dog died. She loved everyone — even fascists: She would have been 14 in February — 98 in dog years — which for a German Shepherd (or indeed anyone) is ancient. >>READ MORE.

Dancing with the Stars recap: Missed steps, a missing pro, and one celeb sent home: Derry Girls' Leah O'Rourke was the first to be eliminated from the competition. >>READ MORE.

Widespread mist and fog this morning, especially in the west, will linger in some parts though the morning, with poor visibility locally.

Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop at times mostly in the southeast otherwise most parts will have a cloudy and dry day but further patchy rain or drizzle will develop in the west towards evening.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 12C in mostly light southerly or variable breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

