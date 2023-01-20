Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, January 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Argos cites cost of doing business in decision to close Irish stores: A retail sector already battling to recover from the impact of Covid pandemic restrictions has been left reeling with Argos's decision to pull out of the Republic completely. >>READ MORE.

Carson Statue and Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate, in Northern Ireland.

Latest NI powersharing deadline passes without a breakthrough: The latest deadline to restore powersharing in the North has passed with the devolved institutions in Belfast still in cold storage. The UK government has once again assumed a legal duty to call a snap Assembly election in the region within 12 weeks. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: What are we going to do about increased threats to public figures?: No money is worth putting up with this sort of abuse and potential danger. >>READ MORE.

Young Corkman who shouted 'oink oink' at gardaí avoids jail: “Oink oink” was repeatedly shouted by a young man through the window of a garda patrol van and he went on to verbally abuse them further during the incident. >>READ MORE.

Stills and Nash lead tributes to David Crosby: ‘the glue that held us together’ (Alamy/PA)

Stills and Nash lead tributes to David Crosby: ‘The glue that held us together’: Stephen Stills and Graham Nash have led tributes to US musician David Crosby, who was described as the “glue that held us together as our vocals soared”. >>READ MORE.

Call for action as violence against women at 'crisis levels': The Government must urgently review its policy on domestic homicide as violence against women has “reached crisis levels in Ireland”, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has said. >>READ MORE.

One in three ditch meat due to climate change: About one in three people in Ireland (35%) said they have often or occasionally chosen not to eat meat for environmental reasons over the past year, a new survey has found. >>READ MORE.

Jamie Osborne of Leinster is tackled by Joey Carbery, left, and Jack Crowley of Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ronan O'Gara: Picking yourself up after a humiliating hammer blow: Joey Carbery needs to find a mirror, talk to it and listen to the reply. >>READ MORE.

Bumper year for Kerry property as buyers shell out for 'castles' in the kingdom: €1m+ buys include home owned by Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin, a hideaway stayed in by Bishop Eamonn Casey and Annie Murphy and those owned by the rich...and sometimes famous >>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: Cork hairdresser looking to save €400 with Clondalkin date: Two of our couples really hit it off on Thursday night. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Overcast this morning in the southwest and west with patchy rain and drizzle, becoming more isolated as drier conditions prevail.

Elsewhere a mostly dry day with some sunny spells developing with cloud increasing in all areas by evening.

Remaining chilliest in the north with highest temperatures of 3C to 8C in light southeast breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

