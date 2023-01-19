Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Frost, ice and possible black ice in parts this morning bring hazardous conditions, with outbreaks of rain and sleet across the northwest and southwest clearing through the morning.
Mostly dry weather will follow for the rest of the day with good sunny spells, although some mist and fog may set in across the southwest later.
Another cold day with highest temperatures of just 1C to 5C degrees in near calm conditions.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
