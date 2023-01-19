Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, January 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Teachers 'very, very concerned' about plan to move Leaving Cert Irish Paper 1 to fifth year: Teachers have grave concerns about plans to move Leaving Cert Irish Paper 1, warning it may hinder students' ability to acquire the language effectively. >>READ MORE.

Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister: Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice. >>READ MORE.

Stalker showed up at Holly Cairns' West Cork home: A Cork TD has told how she was left “absolutely terrified” after a man repeatedly showed up at her home. >>READ MORE.

Cork woman denies throwing garden gnome at neighbour's head in early morning assault: A woman accused of throwing a garden gnome at another woman’s head indicated she is contesting the case and it was adjourned for hearing at Cork District Court on February 21. >>READ MORE.

Kerry children who need mental health assessment being referred to psychiatrist in Doha: Families needing an assessment in South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) are still engaging in telemedicine with a psychiatrist in Doha, with the HSE admitting it does not expect to have a permanent consultant in the short term. >>READ MORE.

Car inflation set to stabilise despite price surge of 70% - DoneDeal: Car price inflation has skyrocketed since the onset of Covid-19, with the last quarter of 2022 showing increases of just under 70% since February 2020. >>READ MORE.

Big names in danger of cut as Farrell set to announce sqaud: Andy Farrell is set to unveil his squad for the opening rounds of Ireland’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations campaign on Thursday morning (9am) with plenty of previously established players among those waiting anxiously for news of whether or not they made the cut. >>READ MORE.

Operation Transformation review: Thomas shows resilience after losing close friend: The results so far have proved to be a great motivator for the participants to keep going, despite a particularly difficult week for one. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Rearing children is a consuming activity, but what will be left when they leave?: The busyness of life, responsibilities, chores and regular banal routine is famous for killing desire. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Frost, ice and possible black ice in parts this morning bring hazardous conditions, with outbreaks of rain and sleet across the northwest and southwest clearing through the morning.

Mostly dry weather will follow for the rest of the day with good sunny spells, although some mist and fog may set in across the southwest later.

Another cold day with highest temperatures of just 1C to 5C degrees in near calm conditions.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

