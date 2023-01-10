Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Top medic warns of 'epidemic' of health service modular builds without proper planning: A top cancer doctor has warned there will be an “epidemic of modular builds” unless there is proper hospital planning to provide a long-term solution to overcrowding. >>READ MORE.

A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, parked at Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport, Newquay.

First UK rocket launch ends in failure after suffering ‘anomaly’: An attempt to make British space history by launching a rocket into orbit from UK soil has ended in failure after suffering an “anomaly” during the flight. >>READ MORE.

Digital Rights Ireland suing Facebook and DPC over data breach: Both Facebook's owner Meta and the Data Protection Commission are being sued by Digital Rights Ireland which claims “justice has been denied” to victims of a massive data breach at the social media giant. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Make this the year all sorts of dodgy characters finally get their comeuppance: It'd be good to see fitting retribution for some of the world's most vile chancers. Inspired by his daughter — and by the works of Gilbert and Sullivan — FERGUS FINLAY has a little list... >>READ MORE.

Recruitment difficulties delaying introduction of eating disorders care plan: A difficulty in recruiting consultant staff and “unexpected delays” in turning around premises are impacting on the roll-out of the HSE National Model of Care Plan for eating disorders, according to the Health Service Executive. >>READ MORE.

Accused at Mayfield's 'Dacent Munch' was too drunk to get up off floor: Gardaí had to go to the 'Dacent Munch' restaurant at Mayfield shopping centre as a 33-year-old man was so intoxicated he could not get up off the floor. >>READ MORE.

STANDARD-BEARER: Lee Keegan of Mayo celebrates after scoring a goal against Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland final. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kieran Shannon: Lee Keegan was the standard-bearer, the best Mayo produced: It goes without saying that he’s the best footballer to have retired without winning an All Ireland; never has a team gone so close so often as that fine team he was part of. >>READ MORE.

'It's in giving that we receive': Grandparents play a critical role in the family: Research shows an actively involved grandparent is linked to improved mental health, resilience and pro-social behaviour in grandchildren. >>READ MORE.

Philippe Auliac: The man who photographed David Bowie: To coincide with his exhibition at the Dublin Bowie Festival, the French photographer talks about his times with the music legend, and debunks the story of Bowie's alleged Nazi salute. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Wet and windy today with widespread spells of blustery rain, bringing possible spot flooding.

The rain will clear into the Irish Sea during late afternoon or early evening, with clear spells and showers following.

Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C degrees as strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly later in the clearance.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

