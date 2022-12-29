Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Windy this morning with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, stronger along Atlantic coasts and especially in the northwest.
Sunny spells and widespread showers as well throughout the day, heavy at times with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms, with a chance of sleet in the north too.
The showers and winds will ease through the day with good dry periods developing.
Highest afternoon temperatures of 5C to 9C.
