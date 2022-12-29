Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Government to help fund extra security measures for politicians: The Government is to help fund extra security measures for politicians as it emerged newly appointed junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been harassed by a second man. >>READ MORE.

Man in critical condition following assault in Carrigaline: A man is fighting for his life in hospital tonight after a serious assault in Carrigaline, Co Cork. >>READ MORE.

Time to review the ‘social contract’ to preserve our society: Failure to deliver on issues such as housing, jobs health, and environment breaks the social contract, writes Shana Cohen. >>READ MORE.

The Dublin Formula 1 plan was inspired by the Monaco Grand Prix. The Liffey Trust delivered their proposal and feasibility study to Albert Reynolds' constituency office in Longford. File picture: Michel Lipchitz/AP

State Papers: Dublin grand prix was on the Formula One grid in 1992 but never got started: Plans to bring annual grand prix racing to the streets of Dublin were pushed by a local charity in 1992 but the ambitious project failed to get off the start line. >>READ MORE.

Varadkar won't take builders' claims apartments are financially unviable as 'truth': Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is not going to take it as “truth” that builders cannot proceed with apartment developments because it is not financially viable. >>READ MORE.

US announces new Covid test rules for travellers from China: The US has announced new Covid-19 testing requirements for all travellers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge in infections. >>READ MORE.

TRUE GREAT: Michael Murphy hung up his boots for Donegal after many years toilng to win a second All-Ireland. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tommy Martin: Michael Murphy didn't get his fairytale ending, but Messi did: Not saying it was a JFK moment or anything but I will always remember where I was when I heard that Michael Murphy was retiring. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Before you make a new year resolution, ask yourself, are you afraid to thrive?: Two of the most important questions you can ask yourself before you launch out on a new year resolution is, “Am I afraid to thrive?” and “What would thriving look like?”. >>READ MORE.

10 talking points from the world of visual art in 2022: Artists' incomes, the death of Brian O’Doherty, and a $195m Warhol sale were among the much-discussed topics in the art sphere over the past year. >>READ MORE.

Windy this morning with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, stronger along Atlantic coasts and especially in the northwest.

Sunny spells and widespread showers as well throughout the day, heavy at times with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms, with a chance of sleet in the north too.

The showers and winds will ease through the day with good dry periods developing.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 5C to 9C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

