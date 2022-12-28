Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Surge in demand for porn addiction therapy: A surge in demand for therapy for those suffering from porn addiction has led to long waiting lists for help, a leading support service has warned. >>READ MORE.

State papers: Robert Mugabe was allowed 'relaxing break' in Tony O'Reilly's mansion: Irish businessman Tony O’Reilly allowed the controversial African leader, Robert Mugabe, to stay in his luxury country house in Co. Kildare in 1992 in order to allow the Zimbabwean president to get over the death of his first wife. >>READ MORE.

Although Mugabe was hailed as an African liberation hero as a result of his early political career, he was regarded as a brutal dictator by the time of his death in Singapore at the age of 95 in 2019. File photo: AP/STR

State papers: George Bernard Shaw sought help from government in hiring housemaid: The famous Irish writer George Bernard Shaw sought the help of the Irish government in finding him a new housemaid in the months before his death. >>READ MORE.

Varadkar 'determined' to change income tax bands: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is "determined" to overhaul the income tax system, meaning that people would be able to earn up to €50,000 per year before paying the higher rate of tax. >>READ MORE.

Man who died in Cork housefire just before Christmas to be buried tomorrow: Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into the another fatal house fire around 10km from Killarney >>READ MORE.

Jim Power: Responsibility for housing should be given to the Taoiseach: Housing is not just a social issue but also an economic one >>READ MORE.

Gap closing but Treaty should aim for six on the trot, says Hickey: The former Limerick stalwart says the county should make hay while the current special crop of players are in their prime.>>READ MORE.

Joanna Fortune: I find it difficult to keep my grandchildren under control: 'Positive discipline is the idea that discipline should aim to teach the behaviour that you want to see - rather than punishing the behaviour you don’t want to see.' >>READ MORE.

10 talking points from the world of Arts & Culture in 2022: Live music resumed - complete with Garth Brooks - TV had a mixed year, and Cork lost its premier theatre company >>READ MORE.

Garth Brooks performing at Croke Park.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain will spread northwards this morning, with showers during the day.

These showers will be frequent and heavy at times especially in the southwest.

There is a chance of isolated lightning, with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

