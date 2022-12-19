Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, December 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Pte Sean Rooney from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal was killed while serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon when his convoy came under attack. Picture: The Strategic Communications & Public Information Office, UNIFIL/PA Wire

'Your duty is done': Private Rooney's remains to be reunited with family: Hopes have grown that injured Trooper Shane Kearney is making progress in his recovery as Private Seán Rooney’s remains will be released to his family in Baldonnel this morning. >>READ MORE.

Chaplains say reports being 'censored and sanitised' by Irish Prison Service: Fears are growing among prison chaplains that their independent reports are being “censored and sanitised” by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) to prevent publicising the conditions in which prisoners are held, the Irish Examiner has learned. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Prison Service seems more concerned about PR than prisoners: Chaplains reports from Irish prisons, which were submitted in March, have not been published under the spin that they may be in breach of GDPR. >>READ MORE.

The poll attracted more than four million votes within an hour of posting. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Elon Musk vows to abide by results of Twitter poll asking if he should step down: Elon Musk has vowed to abide by the results of a public online poll asking Twitter users if he should “step down” as head of the social media platform. >>READ MORE.

Half of Irish consumers have no extra money by end of month, survey finds: The vast majority of consumers in Ireland are concerned about inflation, with more than half left with no extra money at the end of the month. >>READ MORE.

Varadkar 'to take ownership' of housing and climate change: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to adopt a hands-on approach to plans aimed at tackling the housing crisis and climate change, signalling his intention “to take ownership of the big issues”. >>READ MORE.

BEAUTY: Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates his goal. Picture: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Three memorable moments from a memorable World Cup final: Angel Di Maria's goal in the 36th minute was a thing of beauty, a team goal of the highest order and looked like setting Argentina on course for a comfortable and straightforward victory. >>READ MORE.

Annmarie O'Connor: Parkinson's and me, one year on: On December 16, 2021, Annmarie O’Connor was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s. Here, 12 months later, she shares her learnings. >>READ MORE.

Suzanne Harrington: Make a Christmas pre-nup. No unnecessary presents: The worst thing for an Irish person to be thought of is mean. The English don’t seem to mind it too much, but we would rather die than have someone call us tight. >>READ MORE.

Windy today with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, veering southwesterly.

Cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain during the morning with some spot flooding possible.

After a mild start, cooler, drier and brighter conditions will follow from the southwest with highest afternoon temperatures of 8C to 11C.

