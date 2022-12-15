Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 16

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Dowdall was a 'black swan' in Sinn Féin, says McDonald: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement in the party as a “black swan incident", admitting she "missed what he was capable of going on to do". > >READ MORE.

Killeagh prays for critically ill soldier as nation mourns fallen comrade: As the nation mourned the death of Private Seán Rooney, the community in Killeagh, Co Cork marched solemnly to church to pray for his comrade, Trooper Shane Kearney who was critically injured in the same attack. > >READ MORE.

Sinn Fein president and party leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

‘I'm a law-abiding, honourable person,’ says McDonald : Mary Lou McDonald could not say whether she would attend a fundraising event again, knowing Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch would be there. >>READ MORE.

Cork man jailed for interfering with parked cars in Lower Glanmire Road area: A 36-year-old man checking one car after another in the hope of finding some that were unlocked did not know that his every move was closely monitored by garda CCTV cameras and now he has been jailed for six months. . >>READ MORE.

Proposed laws to stop religious orders moving assets beyond abuse victims' reach : Religious orders will be prevented from moving assets beyond the reach of the victims of sexual or other forms of abuse, under proposed legal changes to be outlined today>>READ MORE.

Five-year-old boy among those killed in fatal landslide in Malaysia: Rescuers recovered the bodies of 16 people and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. >>READ MORE.

Barrs' history boys dominate Cork hurling team of the year: The Togher club claim nine places on the Clancy's Laochra Chorcaí side after they ended a long hurling title famine. >>READ MORE.

Workplace wellbeing: How to deal with a bad boss: Whether your boss is a micromanager, ghost or bully, there are strategies you can use to confront their behaviour. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Staff shortages are hurting the most vulnerable students: Deftly poetic, Tiernan surmises: “We’re the spirit monkeys of the world – half here, half somewhere else.” >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

It is a very cold start to Friday morning, with a status orange alert for low temperatures and ice for Cork expiring at midday.

However, a status yellow warning for the entire country will then come into effect after Met Éireann issued a fresh update overnight.

Freezing fog will cause road conditions to be dangerous to start Friday, but outside of that the majority of the country should remain dry.

The north west will see showers move in as the day progresses, and these showers will track across the island as the afternoon progresses.

A woman takes her dog out for a walk in freezing conditions on the Curragh Plains in County Kildare. PIC: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Some of them may be wintry.

"Icy conditions in some areas today (Friday) and tonight as showers gradually track southeastwards over the country. Some of the showers will be of freezing rain, sleet and possibly snow." warns the forecaster.

Temperatures will reach highs of just 4C, with icy conditions for most.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.