Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 16

It is a very cold start to Friday morning, with a status orange alert for low temperatures and ice for Cork expiring at midday.
However, a status yellow warning for the entire country will then come into effect after Met Éireann issued a fresh update overnight.
Freezing fog will cause road conditions to be dangerous to start Friday, but outside of that the majority of the country should remain dry.
The north west will see showers move in as the day progresses, and these showers will track across the island as the afternoon progresses.
Some of them may be wintry.
"Icy conditions in some areas today (Friday) and tonight as showers gradually track southeastwards over the country. Some of the showers will be of freezing rain, sleet and possibly snow." warns the forecaster.
Temperatures will reach highs of just 4C, with icy conditions for most.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
