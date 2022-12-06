Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Cold with some frosty patches this morning, and while it will be a mostly dry day with prolonged sunny spells, it will remain cloudier with a few showers near southern and eastern coasts.
Staying cool with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, in mostly light northerly breezes.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox