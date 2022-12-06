Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

'I'm still pinching myself': Aimee becomes first endometriosis sufferer to get legal cannabis: Under this programme, a medical consultant can apply to prescribe cannabis to a patient who has not responded to standard treatments. >>READ MORE.

Laws on online political ads remain in breach of EU rules: Fresh documents show that the Electoral Reform Bill, intended to prevent foreign interference with Irish elections, is still not in compliance with EU laws.>>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: McDonald is seeking votes and transfers in fresh fields and pastures new: Aiming to form a coalition without the Civil War parties, Sinn Féin is going deep into 'their' turf with a transfer-friendly message to woo Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voters. >>READ MORE.

Healthy Ireland report shows we drink more, but smoke less: The report analysed the state of the nation’s health through interviews with 7,455 people aged 15 and over. >>READ MORE.

'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71: A statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”. >>READ MORE.

Average rents have increased by over 82% in Ireland since 2010: Cost of living crisis will not dampen demand for housing, report warns. >>READ MORE.

Tuesday at the World Cup: Spain could be set for a battle: Will the real Spain please stand up? Irresistible in their opener when they put seven past the pitiful Costa Ricans, Luis Enrique’s side have failed to fully convince since. >>READ MORE.

Founder of the Vagina Museum: 'Society tells us that our bodies are dirty': Florence Schechter has encouraged and enlightened audiences through open conversations and in debunking the myths that heavily surround gynecological anatomy. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: When we need to use tough love with our children: Sometimes a degree of discomfort needs to be tolerated for progress to occur. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cold with some frosty patches this morning, and while it will be a mostly dry day with prolonged sunny spells, it will remain cloudier with a few showers near southern and eastern coasts.

Staying cool with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, in mostly light northerly breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.