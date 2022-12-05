Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, December 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Kerry children get therapy online from doctor in UAE as key mental health role remains vacant: A damning review of the care of more than 1,300 children who were patients at South Kerry Camhs found in January that 46 children suffered “significant harm”. >>READ MORE.

Fires in Cork's vacant buildings: 'Only matter of time before lives are lo st': Spate of blazes across city has prompted calls for owners of the properties to be billed for their rescue, as well as better security measures. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: Mopping up problems created by alcohol is not a job for Drinkaware: Drinkaware has launched a new programme for students despite the Taoiseach, the departments of Education and Health, and the HSE saying it shouldn't be in schools.>>READ MORE.

Norwegian trawlers could be given 'unfettered access' to Irish waters: The deal could be struck by the EU despite Irish objections so that other EU countries could have greater access to Norway’s cod stocks in return. >>READ MORE.

FF TDs expect Micheál Martin to take the Foreign Affairs portfolio: One insider says there would be no Fianna Fáil ministerial input into the North unless Martin takes the Foreign Affairs brief.>>READ MORE.

Christmas shoppers warned about 'buy now, pay later' schemes: New research from Ireland's consumer protection watchdog has found that more than two-thirds of consumers plan to use their savings to fund Christmas expenses such as presents, food and decorations with one in four planning to borrow money. >>READ MORE.

Colin Sheridan: How would Ireland's World Cup have gone?: How would we have done on the field? Would we have won a game, or even a point, or would we leave convincing ourselves we are in good nick for the next Nations League campaign? >>READ MORE.

Sky Matters: December skies will see the sun stand still: "Knowing how galaxies form is important if we want to chart the history of formation of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.">>READ MORE.

Sex File: Where has his libido gone?: "The trouble is that worrying about not being able to perform increases stress levels, which increases the likelihood of failure - a self-fulfilling prophecy">>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be quite cloudy with scattered showers continuing to feed in from the east.

The best of the dry and bright spells will be in the west.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze, fresh near the coast.

