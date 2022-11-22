Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

'Extraordinary collapse' in supply leads to record spike in rents: An “extraordinary collapse” in supply of rental homes has driven rents to record highs, up 14.1% compared to the same time last year. >>READ MORE.

Cabinet to consider ban on sale of vaping products to under-18s: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will this morning seek Cabinet approval for legislation banning retailers from selling vaping products to under-18s and prohibiting e-cigarette advertisements on public transport. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Tribunal of inquiry could deliver justice for religious orders’ crimes: Justice demands full and open accountability, by or on behalf of people who committed awful crimes, and by the organisations that protected them. >>READ MORE.

Cork City Council’s decision to refuse permission has caused huge upset for Marina Market traders and their customers, and left city councillors demanding answers. Picture: Dan Linehan

Marina Market planning issue pits public demand against public safety: Born in a warehouse in the pandemic but at risk now because of regulations introduced following a massive explosion at an oil storage terminal in England, Cork’s Marina Market is caught between a rock and a hard place. >>READ MORE.

Father of seven repeatedly raped girl, 11, and sexually assaulted her younger sister: A father of seven has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her younger sister at two south Dublin addresses. >>READ MORE.

EU ministers to meet over gas price cap: EU energy ministers meet in Brussels on Thursday to approve the latest set of emergency measures to mitigate an energy crisis, but the plans risk being eclipsed by disagreements over whether and how to cap gas prices. >>READ MORE.

FAST START: Left to right, England's Callum Wilson, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford celebrate after Jack Grealish (right) scores their side's sixth goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kieran Shannon: Have Gareth Southgate's England found the sweet spot?: For only the second time since 1982 England won their opening game by more than a goal and for the first time ever win it by more than two, let alone by four. >>READ MORE.

Munster in 30 Artworks, No 27: Cahirmee Fair, by Glanmire-born artist Sylvia Cooke-Collis: The painting by the Cork artist was created in the 1940s, and formed part of a donation to various art galleries. >>READ MORE.

The Menu: 'We wanted an artist in pain who's consumed by self-loathing': As his foodie comedy-horror hits cinemas, Mark Mylod tells Esther McCarthy about the fun he had making the film, as well as his work on Succession, Game of Thrones and an Irish tourism advert. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Patchy fog will be slow to clear in places this morning, with the day bringing some good sunny spells, staying cloudy in parts with a little patchy rain or drizzle.

Winds will be mostly light or moderate, though it will stay very blustery for a while near the south coast.

Highest temperatures of 6C to 10C degrees and during the evening, wet and breezy weather will develop in the southwest.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.