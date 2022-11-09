Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Congress control hangs in balance as Democrats hold back Republican wave: Control of Congress was hanging in the balance, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election focused on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. >>READ MORE.

Meta to begin axing thousands of jobs worldwide: Tech giant Meta, owners of Facebook, is to begin laying off employees from Wednesday, with thousands of jobs set to be axed worldwide. >>READ MORE.

No sign of improvements in hospitals as over 100,000 go without a bed this year: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has admitted there are 'unacceptable' shortcomings in the health service, with more than 100,000 patients forced to wait

Clodagh Finn: Could long Covid bring about an overdue revolution in patient care?: For too long, the voices of patients with chronic, debilitating conditions have not been heard — now is a time for change. >>READ MORE.

Additional €60m for Waterford North Quays Project: The Government will approve an additional €60m for the Waterford North Quays Public Infrastructure Project, bringing the overall funding to €170m for the long-delayed plan. >>READ MORE.

Wages climb higher than 'pre-pandemic' levels, but lag behind inflation rate: Growth in posted wages across Europe accelerated sharply this year to reach 5.2% in October, but still lag behind the eurozone inflation rate of over 10%, a report by the Central Bank and Indeed showed. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Jimmy O'Brien the big Autumn winner for Ireland so far: The Leinster man's performance against South Africa was exactly the type of response Farrell was looking for, players capable of rising to the challenge in adversity. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Five ways to boost your hair health: Numerous hair and scalp issues can be avoided by good hair and scalp care – but what is classed as good haircare? >>READ MORE.

Nora Twomey: Cork animator on her new Netflix film, My Father's Dragon: She left school early but a return to education at Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa put the East Cork woman on the path to a career that includes several Oscar nominations. >>READ MORE.

Sunny spells and scattered showers this morning, with showers becoming isolated through the middle of the day. It will become cloudier in the west during the afternoon with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C, while moderate southwesterly winds will freshen through the afternoon, becoming strong near western coasts.

