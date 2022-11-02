Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Very windy or locally stormy today. During the morning, a band of heavy squally rain will sweep eastwards across the country bringing spot flooding and local thunderstorms.
Southerly winds, later veering west to southwest, will be very strong and gusty with possible severe and damaging gusts, especially near south and west coasts.
Rain will clear eastern counties in the early afternoon with sunny spells and thundery showers of rain or hail following. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.
