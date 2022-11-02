Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

A record 27,000 patients in a three-month period left A&Es without getting treatment: The latest data suggests an increasing trend of people leaving hospitals before treatment, with figures confirming that 27,129 exited emergency departments between July and September before being seen by a doctor — an average of 9,043 early leavers each month >>READ MORE.

'Disruptive' conditions ahead as wind and rain warning comes into effect: The warning is the second to be put in place this week, coming into effect at 4am >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Take inspiration from Mary Harper's solo Atlantic voyage at the age of 79: Just thinking about the indomitable spirit of Mary Harper is a balm in these difficult times — and it's a reminder that age is only a number and the human spirit can be unquenchable >>READ MORE.

Mandatory reporting of sexual abuse 'silenced survivors', psychologists warn: The first study into the experiences of psychologists of the mandatory reporting (MR) system also found that "while participants believed that MR was introduced with well-meaning and good intentions, they noted how they felt that it has paradoxically put people at increased risk" >>READ MORE.

Monty Python inspired Elon Musk’s idea of ‘charging for insults and arguments’: The tech billionaire, who completed his acquisition of Twitter last week, reportedly plans to charge verified users to retain their blue tick >>READ MORE.

Watchdog urges KBC and Ulster Bank customers to switch before accounts are 'frozen': Many banking customers with the exiting banks are experiencing difficulties moving, according to new research >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: All about the process as Andy Farrell's Ireland continue to meet challenges: The national side face into a hectic few weeks that will test their progress >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Truth vs myth for World Psoriasis Day: The autoimmune skin condition that affects over 70,000 people in Ireland results in the skin cells multiplying too fast >>READ MORE.

Pat Ingoldsby: 'I loved appearing on TV with a chicken on my head': The TV presenter and poet has been hammered by polio-related health issues in recent years, but is delighted to be the subject of a new documentary, writes Esther McCarthy >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Very windy or locally stormy today. During the morning, a band of heavy squally rain will sweep eastwards across the country bringing spot flooding and local thunderstorms.

Southerly winds, later veering west to southwest, will be very strong and gusty with possible severe and damaging gusts, especially near south and west coasts.

Rain will clear eastern counties in the early afternoon with sunny spells and thundery showers of rain or hail following. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

