Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 1

Martin rebukes ‘bad politics’ of Fine Gael and Greens: Amid rising tensions within the Coalition ahead of the historic rotation of the position of taoiseach, Mr Martin and his party colleagues have complained about a systemic series of attacks from members of Fine Gael and the Green Party over the performance of Fianna Fáil ministers in the health, education, and housing portfolios >>READ MORE.

As Europe bakes in record heat, Ireland is forecast to soak in the rain: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that climate change is impacting all sorts of weather norms, including unseasonably high temperatures across Europe coming into the winter months >>READ MORE.

Paul Hosford: Is this the Ireland we want to continue to build?: This country is now a place where a job and a college degree are not sufficient for all to earn a decent standard of living >>READ MORE.

Fianna Fáil eyes up Justice and Foreign Affairs roles in Cabinet reshuffle: Senior party sources have signalled that Táoiseach Micheál Martin is keen to take either over from current Justice Minister Helen McEntee or from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney rather than doing a straight swap with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar >>READ MORE.

Double payments of child benefit to be issued from today: The payment of €280 is being paid out in respect of 1.2m children in 638,000 families, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said >>READ MORE.

EY Ireland plans to grow to 5,100 staff, as global reorganisation looms: Plans to create 900 new jobs include 350 posts for graduates who will take up their positions in the coming months >>READ MORE.

'Lack of respect' drove Nemo Rangers on, says Micheál Aodh Martin: 'This is no disrespect to the Barrs because they are an absolutely brilliant team, but we felt this Nemo group has never really got any recognition' >>READ MORE.

100 Irish gifts for €50 and under, including 40 for €25 or less: The ultimate gift guide if you're conscious of your budget this Christmas >>READ MORE.

10 TV shows for November: Dramas, films and documentaries on RTÉ, Netflix, etc: The Crown is back for a penultimate season, and a new series takes a journey down the River Blackwater >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Breezy today with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Showers will be scattered this morning, but will become widespread across the country during the afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the possibility of hail and thunder.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

