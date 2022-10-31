Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 31

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Taoiseach warns of 'frightening' wave of delayed cancer diagnoses next year: Ireland is to be hit by a “frightening” wave of delayed cancer diagnoses next year and, in some cases, it will be too late for medicine, Taoiseach Michéal Martin has warned. >>READ MORE.

First €200 electricity credits will begin to appear on bills from tomorrow: The first of the Government’s three €200 electricity credits will start appearing on consumer’s bills from tomorrow. >>READ MORE.

Housing crisis is eroding Irish education system's advantages: This situation could have been mitigated if successive governments had listened to the experts, taken action, and planned ahead, writes Laura Harmon. >>READ MORE.

Mortgage switching more than doubles as homeowners try to avoid ECB rate hikes: The number of homeowners switching mortgages has more than doubled, as customers seek better value in the wake of three interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB). >>READ MORE.

Endometriosis sufferer Lynne Ruane leads group of senators calling for greater care: Independent senator Lynn Ruane has revealed she has been living with endometriosis, and will join other members of the Senate in requesting the Oireachtas Health Committee examine the limited access to treatment in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

A view from the harbour is included in this Passage West four-bed for €435,000: There's an unusual look to these Pembroke Wood homes from the kerbside as the garage is incorporated at ground level, but it makes for quite an interesting internal layout. >>READ MORE.

Patrick Kelly: Brave and smart, Nemo drew on traditional final knowhow: Right from the off Nemo were on it. They got everything spot on from match-ups to their tactical approach. >>READ MORE.

Suzanne Harrington: Happy Halloween, peasants: What fresh Halloween hell is this? A third unelected leader in three years, foisted upon us in a country that likes to lecture other countries about parliamentary democracy? >>READ MORE.

Culture That Made Me: Gráinne Seoige on dance music and Minority Report: The broadcaster also includes Downton Abbey, Ken Follett and Outlander in her selections. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Showers or longer spells of rain in the south and west will become fairly widespread this morning with some heavy falls, especially over Munster and south Leinster with flooding and some disruption likely.

Drier, brighter weather will develop in western areas during the afternoon but rain will only slowly clear eastwards through the evening.

