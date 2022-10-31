Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 31

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Showers or longer spells of rain in the south and west will become fairly widespread this morning with some heavy falls, especially over Munster and south Leinster with flooding and some disruption likely.
Drier, brighter weather will develop in western areas during the afternoon but rain will only slowly clear eastwards through the evening.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox