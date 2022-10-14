Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, October 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Vulture funds 'best landlords', says tenancies board chief: The best place for households renting in the private market to live is in a property owned by a vulture fund, the chair of the Residential Tenancies Board has said. >>READ MORE.

Environmental watchdog highlights 'alarming' deterioration in water quality in rivers and lakes: The water quality in nearly half of Ireland's rivers, lakes, and waterways is in "unsatisfactory" condition, with farming run-off in the south the culprit for much of the "alarming" deterioration. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: RTÉ in a vulnerable position when it comes to political power plays: Will Shane Ross be pleased that his newly published book has caused controversy? Does a cat drink milk? Does a bear you-know-what in the woods? >>READ MORE.

Cork man was supplying friends with 'bumps of cocaine': A young man from Bantry was caught with drugs in Cork city last Christmas and he admitted to gardaí that he was supplying his friends with ‘bumps of cocaine’ in the pub. >>READ MORE.

Cork's Apple workers to get 9.25% pay increase and €1,000 tax-free voucher: Apple workers in Cork have accepted a 9.25% pay increase, a move towards pay parity, and a doubling of the company’s voucher scheme from €500 to €1,000, ending months of dispute for the tech giant. >>READ MORE.

Two houses in the one: This €625k Cork home is like plain chalk in front and gourmet cheese behind: You're looking at chalk and cheese when it comes the front and back faces of No 3 The Fairways — they could, in fact, be two different houses. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Right now, I’m a walking, talking contradiction: The opening dispatch of the new campaign shouldn’t really be about standards and attitude, but a five-hour bus journey home from a dreadful defeat in Bayonne tends to take you down some dark alleyways.>>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: Hurling is the kind of game played by Norries and cave dwellers from east Cork: "It’s getting uppity on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who are Mad Flirting with Councillors to get a Ban on Buses down The Douglas Road." >>READ MORE.

Film review: Jamie Lee Curtis looks bone-tired of it all in Halloween Ends: All originality has long since departed this franchise. >>READ MORE.

Generally cloudy this morning with outbreaks of showery rain.

The rain will clear southeastwards through the morning with scattered showers and sunny spells following from the northwest.

